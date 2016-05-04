Kate Middleton talks Prince George as she opens Magic Garden play area in London

Kate Middleton is in major mommy mode! The 34-year-old Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the birthday of her and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte on Monday, and on Wednesday she showed her maternal side while visiting with children at a play park.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY Kate bonded with kids at the Magic Garden Photo: Getty Images

The royal looked happy to be bonding with a younger crowd during her official engagement at Hampton Court's Magic Garden in West London where she opened the new children's play area. Kate brought her characteristic warmth and charm to the engagement, waving to well-wishers and the dozens of children that had come out to meet her.

INSIDE PRINCE GEORGE'S MEET-AND-GREET WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA

As the venue is particularly suited to youngsters, the conversation naturally turned to Kate and Prince William's two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The couple's son, who turns three in July, would have particularly loved to run around the Magic Garden, while cherubic Charlotte is already showing off her walking skills, as her official birthday portraits released by the palace showed.

Kate shared that Prince George may have been afraid of the sleeping dragon statue on the playground Photo: Getty Images

Royal fans were hoping that George would accompany his mother to the engagement, but sadly the little Prince was absent. George was most likely attending his morning session at nursery, where he is enrolled part-time.

Speaking to the children and parents, Kate did admit that her litte boy would have loved the play area, but that he would have been "scared" of the model of the 25 foot long sleeping dragon.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S CUTEST MOMENTS

"She said, 'George would have loved it,' and said that she wished she had brought him now! I guess she would have to worry about him if she had," Natalie O'Rourke, who was playing in the sandpit with her son Woody, told reporters.

Of the dragon, schoolgirl Olivia, eight, added: "She said he might be a bit scared of it."

Kate wore a Michael Kors coat for the occasion Photo: Getty Images

During the visit, Kate toured the outdoor space, which featured models of battlements, towers and a secret grotto. The garden was designed by award-winning landscape architect Robert Myers, and draws inspiration from the myths and legends of the Tudor Court.

A LOOK AT PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S GIFTS

Despite the sunny weather, Kate, was wrapped up in a coat by Michael Kors that she'd also worn during her 2014 tour of Australia. She finished her look with her trusty nude heels and a small clutch bag.

Kate shared that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a pet hamster Photo: Getty Images

Kate had a jam-packed schedule on Wednesday. The Duchess carried out her first engagement as patron of the Anna Freud Centre – a charity that supports mental health in children – by attending a lunch reception at the charity's new centre of excellence, following her visit to the Magic Garden.

Behind the scenes of Kate Middleton's shoot for Vogue

She will also visit the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is patron, to view new photographs of herself. The pictures were taken as part of the collaboration between British Vogue and the National Portrait Gallery and show Kate posing in the Norfolk countryside in casual wear.