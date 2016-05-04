Kate Middleton checks herself out at the National Portrait Gallery

It's like looking in the mirror. British Vogue cover star Kate Middleton paid a visit on Wednesday to the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron, to view two photos of herself that are featured in the fashion magazine's centennial issue. The stunning images have been added to the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibit at the London art gallery.

Photo: WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge was given a private tour, where she spent a few minutes looking at the beautiful photos. No doubt the royal mom was excited to see her portraits blown up and hanging inside one of London's most famous museums.

As she requested of the photographer Josh Olins, the casual countryside photos reflect a more relaxed side of Kate's private life. The snapshots show the Duchess dressed down in casual wear, which includes jeans, shirts and T-shirts.

The 34-year-old's Vogue shoot wardrobe was a stark contrast from her attire for Wednesday's engagement. For her visit to the gallery, Kate recycled a pink Alexander McQueen number that she has previously worn before.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate famously visited the central London gallery back in January of 2013 to view her first ever official portrait. At the time, Prince William accompanied his wife, who was pregnant with their first child.The Duchess told artist Paul Emsley that the painting he had done of her was "brilliant, amazing, absolutely brilliant."

Prince George's mom had a busy schedule on May 4. Prior to her museum trip, Kate chatted with schoolchildren at the opening of the Magic Garden, where she revealed the latest addition to her family - a hamster. According to a young schoolgirl, the royal's daughter Princess Charlotte really likes the pet "because the whiskers always tickle her face."