Kate Middleton's three outfit changes in one day: The photos not to be missed

Kate Middleton is on the go! As she made her way to three royal engagements on Wednesday, she kept up her chic style. Click through for a gallery of the best moments from her busy day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It seemed like the Duchess of Cambridge couldn't stop smiling as she opened the Hampton Court Magic Garden. <br> Photo: Getty Images
She looked chic in a coat by Michael Kors. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess took a tour of the installations and had a chance to watch kids at play. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Hampton Court engagement was just the first of the day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate shared that although Prince George, two, would have enjoyed the park, he would have been afraid of the dragon statue. <br> Photo: Getty Images
When asked if she was a princess, the royal – who is formally known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – told a young student, "Just call me Kate." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate had a great time bonding with the youngsters at the park. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was even a cake decorated with a dragon and other magical creatures. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate showed off her down to earth personality while taking in some quality time with the kids. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not worrying about her designer outfit, the mom-of-two had no problem coming down to this little one's level. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During the visit, she shared that Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a pet hamster named Marvin. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate shed her coat and showed off one of her fave dresses, a Roksanda creation, during her lunch in support of the Anna Freud Centre. <br> Photo: WireImage
Holding her box clutch in hand, she chatted with guests at the gathering. <br> Photo: WireImage
In the evening, she continued her pastel outfit theme for a visit to the the National Portrait Gallery. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For her visit to the gallery, Kate recycled a pink Alexander McQueen number that she has previously worn before. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate viewed her two new portraits, which are featured in British Vogue. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The stunning images have been added to the <I>Vogue 100: A Century of Style</i> exhibit at the London art gallery. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was given a private tour to enjoy the works in the exhibition. <br> Photo: Getty Images
