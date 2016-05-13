Invictus Games 2016: All of Prince Harry's touching moments in Orlando

Prince Harry had a whirlwind trip to Orlando, Florida for the 2016 Invictus Games. Here is a look at all of Harry's most touching moments. ​ <br> Photo: Getty Images
That's a wrap! After five days of sports and inspiration, Prince Harry brought the 2016 Orlando Invictus Games to a close. <br> During his speech at the closing ceremony, Harry said, "I know by your nature you all want to win, but these games are so much more than that. Invictus is so much more than that." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Three cheers for Team UK! Prince Harry cheered on a member of his team during the Invictus Games closing ceremonies. <br> Photo: GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images
During the wheelchair basketball medal presentations, Prince Harry addressed the crowd saying, "Thank you so much to everyone here for making unbelievable memories for every single person." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry stopped to congratulate the team captains of the wheelchair basketball team on the final day of the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
An inspired Prince Harry hugged the wheelchair basketball players on the final day of the competition. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry couldn't help but smile as he was greeted by one of the athletes during day five of the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry shook the hand of a competitor during the final day of the 2016 Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Do the doggie paddle! The royal helped a service dog out of the pool as the pup took part in a race with its Invictus competitor handler. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
Prince Harry greeted athletes during the closing ceremonies at the 2016 Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry talked about being inspired by various athletes he met during his trip to Orlando, Florida. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A kiss from Prince Charming himself! Ruth Uffleman, 95, wasn't susceptible to Harry's charm at the wheelchair tennis match on the final day of the Invictus Games Orlando . <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
Greetings from Harry! Prince George's uncle said hello to a young fan, who came out for the wheelchair tennis match. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
The UK's men's basketball team (who took home the silver) got a thumbs up from the head guy in charge during the medal ceremony. <br> Photo: GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images
Team huddle! The fun royal posed with Team UK basketball players after they took home the silver medal on the final day of the 2016 Invictus Games. <br> Photo: GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images
Atten-hut! Prince Harry was caught on the "Salute Cam" during the GBR versus Australia wheelchair rugby match. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games
The United States versus Denmark wheelchair rugby match was a real nail biter for Prince Harry who was joined by Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games
The Invictus founder presented medals to Team USA's wheelchair rugby team and even planted a kiss on a competitor's forehead. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games
Prince Harry sat in the stands with fans as Invictus Games celebrity ambassador Derek Hough led a team of celebrity participants at Jaguar Land Rover’s proprietary celebrity event. <br> Photo: Courtesy Jaguar Land Rover
The ginger-haired royal couldn't contain his excitement watching the Jaguar Landrover Challenge wheelchair rugby match. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Team managers Wilmer Valderrama and WWE superstar John Cena were match ready at the Jaguar Land Rover Wheelchair Rugby Exhibition where Prince Harry attended and chatted with eventgoers. <br> Photo: Courtesy Jaguar Land Rover
*Swoons* we think we'd have the same reaction if Harry placed his hand on our shoulder as he did with a lucky spectator at the Jaguar Landrover Challenge wheelchair rugby match. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Group hug! Harry surprised the British swimming relay team in the athletes tent. The royal greeted the UK team with hugs after they won the gold. <br> Prior to the third day of games, Harry returned to Disney World for the first time since his 1994 trip with his late mother, Princess Diana and his brother Prince William. While at the happiest place on earth, the royal went for a ride on Splash Mountain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It fits just fine, right? Harry kept athletes entertained at his own expense by putting on a woman's sports jacket. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A kiss from Harry! Princess Charlotte's uncle passed out medals and even gave a few lucky athletes a kiss. <br> Photo: Getty Images
US competitor Elizabeth Marks was a lucky recipient of one of Prince Harry's kisses after she took home the gold medal for a swimming event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After Harry presented Elizabeth with the gold medal, she returned it to the royal asking him to take it to Papworth Hospital, the UK hospital that saved her life. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Man and Harry's best friend. Prince William's brother played with a service dog after surprising athletes in the competitors tent. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Always a good sport, Harry posed with the Georgia floor volleyball team after they lost to the UK team. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry got into a friendly huddle with the Georgia floor volleyball team. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry couldn't help but cheer as he watched the track and field events. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry presented UK Armed Forces athlete Dave Henson with gold in the 200m competition calling him "world class." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry posed for a picture and turned the lens around on a wheelchair bound photographer. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry snapped a fun picture with US athlete Michael Kacer during the track and field events. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry posed with medal winners during the track and field events. <br> Photo: Getty Images
On your mark, get set, go! Prince Harry kicked off the track and field events at the 2016 Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry and singer Laura Wright came together for a reception for the Invictus Games Foundation. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It's Prince Harry, baby! The royal was excited to meet Pippa and her father, double British gold winner Rob Cromey-Hawke at the road cycling event. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
He can taste the gold! Prince George's uncle playfully bit Team UK member, Jaco van Gass's gold medal at the road cycling event. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
Smitten by Prince Charming. American competitors were all smiles meeting the British royal. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus Games
After taking home the bronze medal for cycling, Team USA competitor, Ana Manciaz (front right) did a little dance when she got up to the podium. As it turns out, the dance did not go unnoticed by Harry, who brought it up to her after the event. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
Looks like Harry is power lifter Michael Yule's good luck charm! The Team U.K. competitor took home the gold for his 418.9 lb lift. As he made the impressive hoist, the royal shouted, "Come on, Micky!" Following the competition, the two embraced each other with a handshake at the medal ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Invictus
Harry and his new buddy seven-year-old amputee Rio Woolf hugged it out after meeting at the powerlifting event. <br> While Harry is making memories in Orlando, he plans on commemorating the 20th anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana's death. <br> He told HELLO!, "We want to make sure that there's something that she's remembered by and there's certainly not enough on the right scale in London or anywhere in the UK, that she's remembered for." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Rio showed off his cool sneakers to Prince Harry during the event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Day three of Harry's trip to Orlando began with the prince snapping a fun pic with members of the British military during the powerlifting event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry and his friends were photobombed by Michelle Obama while taking a picture at the opening ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry couldn't help but smile as he posed for a picture with children of servicemen and women during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry and Michelle Obama put their competitive differences aside and shared a friendly moment during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. <br> Harry addressed the crowd during the opening ceremony saying, "I am a long way from London tonight, but when I look out I see so many familiar faces, servicemen and women, their friends and their families, and all the people who got them here. I feel like I'm home." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry sat next to Michelle Obama and Morgan Freeman during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Former President George W. Bush also helped Prince Harry kick off the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry shook hands with actor Morgan Freeman during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The real life "Prince Charming" (Harry) had some fun with Michelle Obama and Robin Roberts. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry and Michelle met with the US team before kicking off the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry met with US Invictus team member Elizabeth Marks. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ahead of the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry met with the US team. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry took some time to pose with the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon before the start of the opening ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry couldn't resist a giggle as he sat among the crowd while watching the sitting volleyball match in Orlando. <br> <br>Photo: Getty Images
Harry chatted with members of the UK sitting volleyball team. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry posed for a picture with a young Dutch girl named Daimy Gommers, who traveled to Orlando for the games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry met with members of the Afghanistan team before kicking off the Invictus Games. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Taking time to get to know some of the Invictus Games competitors, the British royal stopped to speak to Italian athletes. <br> <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry presented a medal to one of the finalists during the Jaguar Land-Rover Driving Challenge. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry had some fun with medalist and Aussie supporters during the Jaguar Land-Rover Driving Challenge. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Harry looked extra cool posing with the Estonian team during the Jaguar Landrover Driving Challenge. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Cheeky Harry flashed his trademark grin for the cameras as he attended the Jaguar Land-Rover Driving Challenge. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Prince has found a new friend. The 31-year-old stopped to greet Jasmine, a medical alert dog whose owner is taking part in the sporting games. <br> <br>Photo: Getty Images
Let the games begin! Harry held up the flag with pride and posed with some British supporters during the Jaguar Land-Rover Driving Challenge. <br> Photo: Getty Images
