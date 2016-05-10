The best royal photos of the week

What have you fave royals been up to this week? Find out by clicking through our gallery of the latest royal snaps. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A royal lesson in exploration! Explorer Mike Horn (left) chatted with Pierre Casiraghi (center) and his wife Beatrice Borromeo before setting off on an adventure to circumnavigate the world via the two poles. <br> Photo: JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain is impressed by the technology and staff during a visit to the Institute of Food Science Research in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall said goodbye to her good friend Geoffrey Howe during a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at Westminster Abbey. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A family portrait: Crown Princess Victoria gently cradled Prince Oscar, and held hands with daughter Princess Estelle and husband Prince Daniel, as she looked down upon the 70th birthday celebrations held for King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ooops! The Countess of Wessex looked like she might have missed by a long shot while playing field hockey during a visit to England Hockey at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Awwww! The Duchess of Cornwall made a new friend when she visited the Queen Mother Hospital for Small Animals to celebrate its 30th anniversary. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Smiling sisters Princess Alexia and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands had a great time attending birthday celebrations for their father on King's Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Japan's Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko were joined by other Japenese royals to attend an annual garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Belle of the ball! Queen Rania of Jordan was joined by her son Crown Prince Hussein, 21, at the Met Gala. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Strike a pose! Prince Harry takes a photo with the referee as he watches a hockey match at the Athletic Center in Toronto. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry adorably checks out a young girl's manicure during a public meet-and-greet in Toronto. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hold on to your hats! In the arms of her uncle Prince Carl-Philip, little Princess Estelle of Sweden shows her enthusiasm alongside grandmother Queen Silvia, in pink, and aunt Princess Sofia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry became overwhelmed with emotion during a a service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain looked chic in a navy blue suit as she attended the attended the Cervantes Prize award ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares alongside her husband King Felipe. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco, center, and his nephew Pierre Casiraghi, far left, were invited to sit in the control center of the Solar Impulse 2 solar-powered plane in Monaco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry pats down his horse following the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup 2016 in Florida. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mia Tindall cuddles up closely to her mom Zara Phillips during a day out at the Badminton Horse trials. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Carl XVI Gustaf'S 70th birthday celebrations took their toll on Princess Estelle, who looked sleepy during the Swedish Armed Forces salute. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Alexia and Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands enjoyed some soccer during King's Day. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan traveled to the island of Lesbos in Greece to meet with Syrian Refugees that have fled their country. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Girls' night! Tatiana Casiraghi (right) was joined by Fiorina Benveniste-Schuler, Camilla al Fayed, Eugenie Niarchos, Bianca Brandolini D'Adda attended the launch of the new Venyx Oseanyx at Sexy Fish in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima made a dazzling appearance in Amsterdam as she and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, took part in the Liberation Day celebrations. <br>Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe of Spain enjoyed some father-daughter bonding time with his eldest child, Princess Leonor, when the duo attended a Athletico de Madrid football game together. <br> Photo: Getty Images
