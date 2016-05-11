Sweden's Prince Nicolas wears sweater designed by Princess Marie-Chantal

An ensemble fit for a prince designed by royalty. For his first Mother’s Day with mom Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Prince Nicolas wore a cardigan from Crown Princess of Greece, Marie-Chantal’s luxury childrenswear line.

Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

In the Mother’s Day snap, the adorable little prince wore Marie-Chantal Children’s Star and Crown Cardigan. The blue spring sweater, which originally retailed for $110 though is on sale for $44, is made of lightweight cotton fabric.

Photo: MarieChantal.com

The cardigan, which is fitting for a royal tot, features an intarsia crown and star on the elbows in addition to a contrast colored front pocket. The Swedish prince isn’t the only famous toddler to wear the Greek royal’s label. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and Victoria Beckham's little girl, Harper Beckham have both worn pieces from Marie-Chantal’s collection.

Photo: WireImage

When it comes to childrenswear, the crown princess previously told HELLO!, "It’s important to dress our children well.” She added, "If you look good, you feel good – simple.”

SWEDEN'S YOUNG ROYALS

Attached to the photo of Nicolas wearing his royal-approved cardigan, Madeleine penned a sweet Mother’s Day message. She wrote, “Happy Mothers Day from Nicolas and me! This day and everyday, let us honor the world's mothers and mother figures who are child protectors.”

Photo: Mattias Edwall/Kungahuset

The 33-year-old Swedish royal is also mom to two-year-old daughter Princess Leonore. Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill welcomed their son Nicolas last June.

The couple got up close and personal earlier this year about their children in a documentary about the Swedish royal family. In the special, the pair revealed that their “wild” little princess is “more outgoing,” than their son. Christopher admitted, “Nicolas is a gentle soul.”