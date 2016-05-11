Swedish royals following in Prince William and Kate Middleton's footsteps with a visit to Bhutan

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia will be following in Prince Williamand Kate Middleton’s footsteps. The Swedish royal palace announced on May 6 that the monarchs will pay a state visit to Bhutan.

Their Majesties, who were invited by the Dragon King King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck), will begin their three-day state visit on June 8. In addition to the royals, a number of Swedish companies will also take part in the visit.

Photos: WireImage

The trip will mark Sweden’s first state visit to the South Asian country and will be used as an opportunity to strengthen ties between the countries, which share common interests in the “environment, sustainable development and combatting climate change.”

The Swedish monarchs visit to Bhutan comes just a few months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s. During their royal tour, the British royals met and dined with the Bhutanese King and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema – also known as "The William and Kate of the Himalayas."

Photo: Getty Images

Prince George’s parents also embarked on a six-hour trek to the Tiger's Nest monastery during their stay. Kate joked that the taxing hike was "a great way to burn off the curry." Upon reaching the ancient monastery she said, “That's amazing."

Prior to Will and Kate's visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said that the Duke and Duchess were "thrilled" to be visiting the "magical place" that will allow them to get a real sense of the natural and spiritual beauty of Bhutan.