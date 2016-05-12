Monaco's Princess Charlene makes a splash teaching children how to swim in California

Princess Charlene of Monaco made quite the splash in California. The 38-year-old jumped into the pool on Wednesday, May 11 for the US launch of her charitable organization, The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The former Olympic swimmer was back in her element teaching children how to swim and practicing water safety at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica.

Charlene was photographed instructing young kids on how to float on their backs, in addition to showing them how to use a life preserver. US Olympic swimmer Dara Torres, US Olympic diver Greg Louganis and US champion surfer Nic Lamb also joined the Monaco royal for the safety education lesson that involved more than 40 children, ages 8-13, from the Boys & Girls Clubs Saint Anne School branch.

The Embassy of Monaco announced on May 3 that Prince Albert’s wife would launch the American chapter of her foundation “to highlight learning-to-swim and water safety programs for youth.”

Charlene, who is a mother to one-year-old twins — Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques — set up her foundation back in 2012 after the World Health Organization estimated that drowning claimed the lives of 372,000 people worldwide and killed more children than tuberculosis or measles.

To fight the statistics, the royal's organization implemented an international three-tiered mission focusing on learning-to-swim, water safety along with sport and education programs to educate children and young people.

In a statement Charlene said, "Around the globe, thousands of innocent lives are tragically lost to drowning every year. I am here to share with you how many lives we are saving - and how many more we can save, simply by training the trainers and by focusing on one person, one family, and one community at a time.”

She continued, “Having spent years teaching underprivileged children to acquire basic water safety techniques around aquatic environments, I can only say that simple ideas are often the most effective.”

Santa Monica's Mayor Tony Vazquez presented the stylish royal with a Mayoral Proclamation on Wednesday to mark the occasion. On Thursday, the prestigious Blue Ribbon of The Music Center in Los Angeles, will honor Charlene with a special lunch and present her with a commemorative award in appreciation for her work in drowning prevention.