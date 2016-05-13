Charlotte Casiraghi's ex Gad Elmaleh confirms they've split

Charlotte Casiraghi’s ex-boyfriend, French comedian Gad Elmaleh set the record straight when it comes to his relationship with the Monaco royal and mother of his child.

When asked by Women’s Wear Daily whether Charlotte, whom he shares two-year-old son Raphaël with, had accompanied him to New York City, he revealed that they are no longer together.

Photo: Getty Images

“No, they’re in Europe. I go there a lot to see my family. I go to see my child,” Gad said. “Me and Charlotte are not together any more but I go to see my baby. He also comes to see me.”

He added, “We stay close. We are a family.”

Charlotte, who is eighth in line to the Monaco throne, wasrecently in the Big Apple for the Met Galaon May 2. The 29-year-old wore a colorful tiered Gucci gown for the star-studded event and walked the red carpet with the fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto.

Photo: Getty Images

Gad, 45, and Charlotte began dating in December of 2011 and welcomed their son on December 17, 2013. Despite speculation that the couple had broken up at the beginning of last summer, several public appearances by the pair dismissed the rumors and proved that they were very much still together.

Speaking to French magazine Philosophie last fall,Charlotte opened up about love. Grace Kelly's granddaughter said, "I believe that the key to a long and happy relationship is when you both share a passion for the truth, for life.”