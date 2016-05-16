Kate Middleton is a knockout in chic ensemble for Heads Together launch

Kate Middleton came out swinging in a chic ensemble on Monday. The Duchess of Cambridge embraced the warm London weather stepping out in a flowy skirt and top for the launch of the Heads Together campaign where she tested out her boxing skills.

The 34-year-old donned a creme-colored silk blouse by Goat paired with a printed a-line skirt from Banana Republic. The round neck Binky Blouse retails for $460, while Kate's Blue Geo Jacquard Midi Skirt retailed for $138. The royal completed her summery ensemble with blue court shoes and a black envelope clutch.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Photo: Getty Images

Kate's signature Chelsea blow-dry looked as stunning and bouncy as ever as she made her way into the event. The mom-of-two was joined by her husband Prince Williamand brother-in-law Prince Harry at the iconic Queen ElizabethOlympic Park to launch their campaign to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

KATE'S MOST STYLISH SPRING LOOKS

The Cambridges and Harry's project also aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. Mental health is an important cause to the three royals. The trio announced the campaign back in April with a video in which each of them spoke out about the importance of it.

Kate said, "Mental health is just as important as physical health," while Harry said, "We can all play our part by talking and listening to each other and helping each other find support." William concluded saying, "Let's get our heads together, and change the conversation about mental health."

Photo: WireImage

While out for the May 16th engagement, it wasn't long before Kate began to bond with young children, who were seated at the Place2Be table. The Duchess is a patron of the children's mental health charity, Place2Be, which is just one of the seven charities that are involved in the "Heads Together" campaign.

KATE'S SWEETEST MOMENTS AS A MOM

A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 16, 2016 at 3:34am PDT



Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom was photographed chatting with schoolgirls and entertaining them with toy puppets. During the outing, the fashionable royal also put her dukes up for a try at boxercise.

PROOF KATE MIDDLETON CAN DO ANYTHING IN HEELS

Kate participated in the activity at the Mind charity stand, an organization which encourages physical exercise for mental wellbeing. Kate giggled as she gave her best shot boxing, proving yet again, she can do it all looking stylish — and in heels!

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The night before stepping out for her campaign launch, the royal attended the Queen's 90th birthday gala. For the celebration, Kate mixed high fashion with high street by wearing a $5,995 white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she topped off with a $99 red peacoat jacket from Zara. William's wife accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings and an elegant, swept-back chignon.