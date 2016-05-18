Queen Elizabeth's day in Parliament: All the best photos

Every May Queen Elizabeth attends the British Houses of Parliament for the annual Parliamentary opening. The day, steeped in tradition, sees Her Majesty don her royal regalia for the official engagement. <br> Click through our gallery to see the best pictures from the special day. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen’s Procession left Buckingham Palace and traveled just over a mile to the Houses of Parliament. Her Majesty was in The Diamond Jubilee State Coach. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Royal fans had lined the rain-soaked Royal Mall to wave to the Queen and Prince Philip as they drove past in the golden carriage. <br>Photo: Getty Images
In her role as Head of State, the Queen formally opens parliament and delivers a speech, which is written by government, and outlines their agenda for the upcoming parliamentary year. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Making sure everything was perfect for Her Majesty's arrival, the head of the Queen's Household Cavalry adjusts the helmut of one of his men. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Upon arrival, The Queen went to the Robing Room where she was dressed in the crimson velvet Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown. The Queen then led the Royal Procession through the Royal Gallery to the chamber of the House of Lords. <br> The monarch has opened Parliament more than 60 times. On just two occasions during her reign was she unable to complete the task – in 1959 and 1963 when she was pregnant. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was a particularly tender moment as she walked into the House of Lords accompanied by her 94-year-old husband Prince Philip. The Duke held his wife's hand and carefully helped her up the steps to her throne. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Her Majesty donned an elaborate cream gown, a diamond necklace, pearl drop earrings and – in keeping with tradition – the Robe of State and the glittering Imperial State Crown. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Imperial State Crown, which is only worn for the Parliamentary State Opening and coronation ceremonies, was originally made for Queen Victoria's coronation in 1838. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The stunning antique piece incorporates many gemstones, including the diamond known as the Second Star of Africa, the Black Prince's Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, St Edward's Sapphire and Queen Elizabeth's Pearls. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla also attended the State Opening. It is not compulsory for the heir to the British throne to accompany his mother but he has done so in recent years. <br>Photo: Getty Images
