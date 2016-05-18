Kate Middleton has royally impressed Queen Elizabeth's photographer with her skills behind the camera

Kate Middleton is no stranger to good photography! In fact, the 34-year-old Duchess is so good behind the lens; Queen Elizabeth’s photographer admits that she has what it takes to produce great quality photos on her own.

Queen Elizabeth's photographer Hugo Rittson Thomas says that Kate Middleton is great behind the camera Photo: Getty Images

“I was quite taken aback by her knowledge of photography,” royal photographer Hugo Rittson Thomas told People magazine about his initial encounter with Kate during a 2012 photo session of Prince William. “She asked a lot of technical questions about what I was doing and the set up — she almost caught me out a few times actually.”

Kate took Princess Charlotte's photos in November Photo: Getty Images

Kate’s talents from behind the lens have been shared with royal spectators around the world. Earlier this month, Kate marked Princess Charlotte’s first birthday with a series portraits snapped on her very own camera. The doting mom also stepped behind the lens to celebratePrince George’s birthday, and more famously, the shot of Prince George holding his little sister Charlotte after her birth.

When it comes to the photos of her children taken by Kate, Hugo couldn’t help but admire the royal shutterbug’s work. “I thought they were wonderful pictures,” he said. “Beautifully shot. She captured the joy, happiness and youth of her children which is a wonderful thing and sometimes hard to do as a parent.”

Kate recently stepped in front of the lens for Vogue magazine Photo: Getty Images

Hugo, who is one of the most respected portrait photographers, is celebrating the release of his new book The Queen’s People. The book features 42 portraits of Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal household, and has been in the works for the last four years.