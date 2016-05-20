Kate Middleton goes sailing: All the best photos from the day

Kate Middleton was in high spirits on Friday morning when she arrived in Portsmouth to undertake a solo royal engagement. <br>The Duchess was visiting the headquarters of the 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron, to learn about projects inspiring young people to take up sailing.
Kate looked chic as she arrived in Portsmouth wearing a Alexander McQueen skirt and top with black pumps. The royal chose to keep her makeup to a minimum and left her hair down in loose waves. <br> Photo: Getty Iamges
During the engagement, Prince George's mom opened the new Tech Deck Education Center. The new building welcomes visitors to witness the construction and ongoing operation of the UK team's America's Cup boats. <br> Photo: Getty Images
As well as opening the new building Kate launched two flagship sailing projects, set up by the Trust in partnership with UKSA and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation. <br> Photo: Getty Images
As part of the visit the Duchess also met with a group of local schoolchildren who are taking part in the #STEMCREW digital workshops. The project focuses on the science, technology, maths and engineering that happens prior to and during the sailing challenge, the America's Cup. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Quick change! After meeting with the school children the Duchess had the opportunity to take to the seas. Changing out of her McQueen outfit and into a sailing suit, Kate joined British Athlete Sir Ben Ainslie on the America's Cup test boat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Fearless Kate enthusiastically climbed onto the test boat and adjusted her helmet before the team launched the boat into the sea. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess, who has undertaken several other sailing engagements with the Trust, eagerly took control, confidently steering the boat out on the race course. <br> Photo: Getty Images
