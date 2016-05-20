Prince Harry will be plenty busy championing these three causes near to his heart

Prince Harry has already completed his second Invictus Games helping wounded veterans and active military members and gone to Disney World, so what exactly is next for the ginger-haired royal? Well, apart from continuing his work with veterans, the 31-year-old will focus his efforts on three additional areas.

The royal, who founded his Paralympic-style sporting event in 2014 to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of service members will extend the use of sports for social development. “He’s seen the power of sport, he knows what it can do in people’s lives,” a royal source told HELLO!. “He wants to use it to help vulnerable young people and change communities.”

Harry will also persist on raising awareness for HIV/Aids in the UK and overseas. The prince has continued his mother Princess Diana’s legacy of working to de-stigmatize the illness.Over a decade ago, the royal co-founded the charity, Sentebale - which specializes in helping children that have been affected by AIDS and HIV.

The royal source said, “As patron and founder of Sentebale over 10 years he’s learned a lot about the ins and outs of the disease itself and how it’s treated, what the consequences of the disease are.”

Just last November, Harry traveled to Africa where he opened the Sentebale Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho and in December paid a visit to a Mildmay Hospital, a charitable HIV hospital that was frequented by his late mother.

Prince William’s brother is also working with Elton John and the Elton John Aids Foundation and wants to raise awareness of what the current situation is. “Most people don’t realize that infection rates are going up,” the source said. “People aren’t dying in the same way, but the disease is still winning.”

Apart from his using sports to better the lives of others and his work with HIV, Prince George’s uncle is developing a program to get children excited about nature and the environment. The program itself is “linked to [Harry’s] passion for conservation,” the source said.

They explained, “He wants to make sure the next generation of young people care enough about nature and the environment to be able to care about the environmental challenges that will present themselves over the next century.”