Chelsea Flower Show kicks off with royal and celeb turnout: All the vibrant photos

Royal flowers in bloom! The royal family and a few other big names kicked off the start of the summer social season at the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital in London. Here is a look at all of the colorful moments from the event. <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram
A royal milestone! Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off the summer social season at the Chelsea Flower Show. Monday's event marks the first time the the Duke and Duchess have visited as a couple. <br> William and Kate were also on hand to celebrate the unveilng of a special Chrysanthemum named Rossano Charlotte. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Grand entrance! For her debut at the Chelsea Flower Show, Kate Middleton wore a green Catherine Walker dress. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Take a peek! William, Kate and Harry had some fun exploring the Antithesis of Sarcophagi exhibit. The fixture is a 44-tonne granite cube containing a woodland scene. <br> Photo: Instagram/@emynash
Royal exploration! William and Kate explored the 5,000 Poppies Garden, which honors fallen soldiers around the world and took the time to look and even touch the flowers. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Blending in! Demi Moore took some time out to pose for a picture during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not just for royals! Naomie Harris stopped to smell the flowers during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Celebrating the Queen! Queen Elizabeth made a royal appearance with her husband. The couple walked through a floral arch created in honor of her 90th birthday. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A little stroll! Princess Anne took a walk through the Telegraph Garden. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew paid a visit to the English Eccentrics Garden by Diarmuid Gavin. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank stopped to look at the stand of Adrian Gray Stonebalancing. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A flower for my sister! After meeting a young student, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice grabbed a couple of floral arrangments at the Greening Grey Britain Garden by Anne-Marie Powell. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dressed for the occasion! Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall were dressed to the floral nines during their visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice posed with her new floral arrangement during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flower power! Twiggy held on to a bouquet of lovely flowers as she celebrated the beginning of the season at the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sweet meetings in the garden! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice met with six-year-old Tavesha Steele from Brixton in the RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden by Anne-Marie Powell. <br> Photo: Getty Images
