Princess Leonore of Sweden's all-time cutest photos

<B><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-leonore/"><strong>Princess Leonore of Sweden</strong></a> is one of the cutest royals around! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine/"><strong>Princess Madeleine</strong></a> and British-American financier <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-oneill/"><strong>Chris O'Neill</strong></a>'s daughter has been the apple of her parents' eye – and on the radar of royal watchers since her birth on February 20, 2014. Here is a look at some of the young Princess' most adorable moments.</B> Princess Leonore is four! The little royal looked thrilled – and cuter than ever – in a special fourth birthday portrait released by the Royal Palace on February 20, 2018. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
"Happy Valentines Day from Leonore and Nicolas! ❤️" was the caption Princess Madeleine of Sweden wrote alongside this sweet picture of her little Princess and Prince, then aged three and two, respectively, on her Facebook page on Februrary 14, 2018. Photo: Facebook/@princessmadeleineofsweden
Happy birthday! Princess Madeleine marked her daughter's third year with adorable new pics of her blue-eyed little girl. Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt/ Royal Court
The young Princess was dressed to the nines, wearing a pink dress and matching bow headband. Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt, Kungahuset.se
"Happy Birthday Sweet Leonore! You make us smile every day," the doting mom captioned the special photos. Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt/ Royal Court
Checking out London Town! "Leonore and I exploring sights of London!" Princess Madeleine captioned an adorable snapshot of her daughter in February. Photo: Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Princess Leonore was an adorable snow bunny playing outdoors during a winter getaway with her family in the Swiss Alps. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The Swedish tot snacked on a chocolatey drink during a ski vacation in Switzerland with her parents and grandparents. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The adorable Princess is ready to fall into fall! The royal tot's mom posted a photo of her little girl dressed in her autumn best playing in a pile of leaves. Attached to the photo, Princess Madeleine wrote, "The fall is here!" Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Holy cow! Leonore had a surprising encounter on a beach on the Swedish island of Öland‬ during a summer getaway with her family. Princess Madeleine of Sweden posted the photo of her daughter admiring a cow wading in the waters writing, "unexpected visitor." <br> Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
The little girl carried out her first ever royal engagement in June, visiting a horse farm in her duchy Gotland province. The two-year-old, who looked adorable in a white and blue frock with a matching blue bow in her hair, was pictured sweetly running around the farm barefoot. <br>Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine
Cousin love! Attached to a tender photo of her niece Princess Estelle and Leonore, Princess Madeleine wrote, "My sister and I are blessed as mothers of these two sweet little girls who adore each other!" Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court
The adorable cousin duo shared a laugh during Prince Oscar's christening. Photo: Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court
The little Princess and her mom opened the palace doors for a fairy-tale tea party with young children. Madeleine invited the children into her home in her role as patron of "Min Stora Dag", which translates as "My Big Day". The charity supports children with serious illnesses by granting them a wish. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Sweet birthdays! Princess Leonore blew out her candles during her second birthday photoshoot. <br> Photo: kungahuset.se
Looking as cute as a button, Leonore strikes another pose for the landmark portraits. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Leonore flashed her baby blue eyes in a sweet portrait for her second birthday. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Princess Madeleine of Sweden enjoyed "family time" with her little beach babe during a tropical getaway. Photo: PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
We all scream for ice cream! Princess Leonore made a little mess with her frozen treat in this photo captured by her mother Princess Madeleine. <br> Photo: kungahuset.se
Leonore enjoyed some time outdoors, and even braved getting a little scraped up, in this photo taken by her mom. <br> Photo: kungahuset.se
Leonore looked like a little doll wearing her mom's "old dress" for Christmas 2015. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Madeleine wished Queen Silvia a happy birthday by sharing a photo of the monarch with Leonore. Attached to the sweet photo, the Princess wrote, "Happy Birthday Mamma! Thank you for being a wonderful mom and an amazing grandma!" Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The Princess got into the holiday spirit with her mom attending the opening of the Swedish Church in London Christmas Market. Photo: PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Leonore looked cute as a bug posing for a Halloween portrait in her ladybug costume. Photo: Boggio Studios via Facebook
Leonore joined her parents and baby brother for a lovely family portrait at Prince Nicolas's christening. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Madeleine shared a photo with her husband and children writing, "We are so happy and thankful that we had such a lovely christening for Nicolas. Leonore had a lot of fun and Nicolas was a bit overwhelmed!" Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The Swedish tot was dressed for fall as she went for a walk in the park. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Alongside a photo of Leonore and Estelle, Princess Madeleine penned, "Cousins are friends that will love you forever." Photo: PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Madeleine and her little girl made a beautiful mother-daughter duo posing next to a rose bush. Photo: facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Sitting in her grandmother Queen Silvia's lap, Leonore shared a sweet moment with the Pope during her visit to the Apostolic Palace with her family. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The sweet little girl was also held by her father during the private audience with Pope Francis. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flower power! Leonore wished everyone a "happy solstice" on her mom's Facebook page. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Hello, everyone! Leonore got a good start on her royal wave skills with her mother and father during the wedding of Crown Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Say cheese! In 2015, Princess Leonore celebrated her first birthday with a series of adorable portraits. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sleeping beauty! The baby royal, whose official title is Princess Leonore of Sweden, Duchess of Gotland, slept in the arms of her parents after the ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A special christening: Princess Leonore was baptized by Archbishop Anders Wejryd as her mom cradled her gently and dad Chris looked on. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Here comes the Princess! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Christopher O'Neill presented Leonore to the public outside of the royal palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved