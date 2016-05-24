Kate Middleton puts Prince George's christening dress to good use at Queen Elizabeth's garden party

Kate Middleton recycled one of her wardrobe's best for an afternoon of tea with the Queen. The stylish royal stepped out on Tuesday for a garden party wearing the same creme Alexander McQueen ensemble that she wore to her son Prince George's christening back in 2013.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Kate rewore this Alexander McQueen outfit from 2013 Photos: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William for the Queen's sunshine-filled event held at Buckingham Palace. The party marked Prince William's first appearance at one of his grandmother's famous fêtes, while his wife Kate made a fashionable return to the garden party circuit.

KATE MIDDLETON'S TOP RECYCLED LOOKS

THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW'S STAR-STUDDED OPENING DAY

A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 24, 2016 at 8:52am PDT



While the 34-year-old once again stunned at the event, Kate wasn't the only fashionable royal at the May 24 party. Queen Elizabeth dazzled in an eye-catching blue Stewart Parvin coat and matching Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat. Meanwhile Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie showed off their unique style in printed dresses. Prince William looked equally sharp in tails and a top hat.

A photo posted by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 24, 2016 at 7:40am PDT



Every spring and summer, the Queen invites hundreds of guests to roam the gardens outside of Buckingham Palace. And while getting to see the royal family up close is a rare treat in itself, partygoers receive the royal treatment to the tune of 7,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake. Buckingham Palace gave royal fans a peak at a selection of delectable cakes that guests would be snacking on at the Tuesday soiree.