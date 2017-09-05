Princess Charlotte and Prince George's births: New details revealed

When it came to the births of Prince George and Princess Charlottein 2013 and 2015, Kate Middleton’s medical staff at London's St. Mary's Hospital kept the protocol quiet. But now we know a little bit more about the top secret arrivals, after the doctors involved shared some new details atQueen Elizabeth's garden party on Tuesday.

Professor Tiong Ghee Teoh, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, and anesthesiologist Dr. Johanna Bray were a part of the royal's 23-member medical team that were on call three months prior to the birth in case extra assistance was required.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday at the Queen's garden party, Dr. Bray admitted, "We weren't actually at the birth but were behind the scenes. We were all on call for three months – my husband did the childcare for three months! You never know when you need to be called. You need to be in town and available. If you are at a party you need to have your car keys at the ready. No drinking!”

"We had a huge team,” Professor Teoh revealed. "Anything that could possibly go wrong, we had a team of people behind each specialty.” He added, "Everyone was sworn to secrecy.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Imperial College Healthcare team included two obstetricians, three midwives, three anesthetists, four surgical staff members, two special care baby-unit staff, four pediatricians, one lab technician and three to four managers.

Dr. Bray revealed that several members of the team would “regularly meet to discuss things” and while there might have been “fuss” behind the scenes there wasn’t any when it came to the delivery day. She also explained that every woman giving birth has a similar team like Kate's at their disposal, however because the Duchess is a member of the royal family, she had almost all consultants dedicated to her.

“[Kate] was very appreciative,” Professor Teoh said. "She said there were a lot more people behind the scenes than she realized.”

He continued, "At the end of the day you want to deliver a healthy, happy baby to a healthy, happy mother – and that's what happened.”

As for when we can expect the next royal baby, Dr. Bray joked, "That's the million-dollar question – need-to-know basis!"