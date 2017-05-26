Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's sweetest moments

In honor of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark's birthday on May 26, we're taking a look at his sweetest moments with his wife Crown Princess Mary. So click through for the cutest pics of this down-to-earth royal couple. <br> Photos: Getty Images
How chivalrous! Prince Frederik looked like a real Prince Charming as he sheltered his wife from the rain during King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway's 80th birthdays in May 2017 in Oslo. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Crown Prince and his new Princess exuded love on the balcony of Christian VII's Palace after their wedding on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen. <br> Photo: Ian Waldie/Getty Images
In fact, well-wishers were thrilled when the newlyweds shared not one, but several kisses on the balcony after their wedding. Photo: Getty Images
Date night at the palace. In 2003, Mary accompanied her then-fiancé to the State Council gala dinner. <br> Photo: CLAUS FISKER/AFP/Getty Images
The look says everything! This royal pair can't even resist gazing into each other's eyes during royal engagements. Here, they steal a romantic glance during a visit to Germany in 2006. <br> Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The future King holds son Christian – and has eyes for Crown Princess Mary – during a photoshoot on the steps of Grasten Castle in 2006. <br> Photo: Claus Fisker/AFP/Getty Images
He's the luckiest guy in the world! Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark beamed with pride showing off Mary's engagement ring during a press conference in Copenhagen. <br> Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Proud parents. Mary and Frederik looked on at their son Prince Christian kissing their daughter Princess Isabella on her christening day in 2007. <br> Photo: Steen Brogaard/AFP/Getty Images
They've got each other's backs. Mary and Frederik held on to one another in 2013, while meeting school children at the Opera House forecourt in Sydney, Australia. <br> Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage
A look of love. Prince Frederik and Princess Mary stole a sweet moment together during a 2006 visit to a historical bank in Kiel, Germany. <br> Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Double the love. Mary and her husband joyously introducing their newborn twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, in 2011 in Copenhagen, Denmark. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They're in it together. The royals held hands from the balcony of Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, while celebrating Frederik's 40th birthday in 2008 with their children Princess Isabella and Prince Christian. <br> Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images
The Danish royals kept close while out and about in Copenhagen back in 2005. <br> Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images
The pair shared a laugh at the christening of their first born child, Prince Christian, as their son attempted to remove his bonnet. <br> Photo: SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Frederik knows how to make his wife laugh. The Danish royal amused his wife making a paper ship while visiting the Nordic pavilion at the 2005 World Exposition. <br> Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images
Rockstar couple: The Danish Crown prince attended the Rock'n'Royal concert at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium in 2004 with his then-fianceé Mary Donaldson. <br> Photo: KELD NAVNTOFT/AFP/Getty Images
A couple that laughs together, stays together. Mary and Frederik shared a hilarious moment at the Sydney Opera House during their visit to Australia. <br> Photo: Paul Miller-Pool/Getty Images
The couple were in sync and in style arriving to the 2009 opening ceremony of the 121st session of the International Olympic Congress in Copenhagen. <br> Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Say hello to their little friends! Frederik and Mary, who was expecting twins at the time, fed penguins in 2010 at the Ozeaneum maritime museum and aquarium in Stralsund, Germany. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The royal pair took their love to Athens in 2004 for the summer Olympics, where the viewed the Women's Handball quarterfinals with Queen Margrethe of Denmark. <br> Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images
Mary and Frederik are one smart-dressed couple. The Danish royals made a glamorous arrival to the wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2015. <br> Photo: Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved