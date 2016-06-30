Princess Diana's home Althorp House to be opened to overnight guests: Video

Prepare to get your royal beauty sleep! The Spencer family is opening the doors of Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House in Northhampshire, England, to overnight guests in order to raise funds for charity.

Funds from the weekend visits will go towards Whole Child — the charity of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his wife Countess Karen Spencer — which aims to improve conditions for children living in orphanages around the world.

Public visitors can pay to stay at Princess Diana's childhood home Photos: Tim Graham/Getty Images

"I've always thought of this house as contributing,” Earl Spencer told NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden. “It's not just a little bastion or fortress of privilege."

Visitors of the 500 year-old Althorp estate, which features a world-class art collection, will be able to stay in the same room where the late Princess slept. The estate is also the final resting spot for Diana, mother of Princes William and Harry, who was buried there in 1997 following her tragic death in a car accident.

Proceeds from the overnight visits will go towards Earl Charles SpencerandCountess Karen Spencer's charity Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Couples willing to dig deep enough into their pockets will be able to stay like royalty for the pretty price of $40,000 and $250,000 for a private group of 18 people.

NBC's Cynthia will take viewers on a rare tour, including a never-before-seen portion of the 100,000 square foot mansion for Dateline NBC ’s new limited series On Assignment.

On Assignment airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

