Prince Oscar of Sweden's christening: All the photos

On May 27, 2016 the Swedish royal family and their Scandinavian royal neighbors came together to celebrate the christening of Prince Oscar of Sweden. <br>Crown Princess Victoria and her newborn baby boy were the stars of the show and made the cutest mommy-son duo at the official engagement. <br>Click through our gallery to see all the best pictures from the day.
The christening was held at the chapel inside the Royal Palace. Guests began to arrive at the lavish venue from 11am. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria arrived at the chapel carrying her adorable son Prince Oscar, who was born on March 2, 2016. Victoria, next-in-line to the Swedish throne, looked lovely in a white lace dress and matching fascinator. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, pictured here with good friend Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, looked chic in a cream and blue patterned dress and a matching hat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Isn't she adorable! Prince Oscar's older sister Princess Estelle looked angelic in a white flower patterned dress, white tights and little Mary Janes. She added a large floral hairpiece to complete her outfit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
New parents themselves, Victoria's brother Prince Carl-Philip and his wife Princess Sofia coordinated their outfits for the royal engagement. The pair welcomed son Prince Alexander in April. <br> Photo: Getty Images
As sister Princess Estelle and her dad Prince Daniel looked on, Oscar was baptized with water that came from a special spring on the island of Öland, over a silver font that dates from the early 18th century. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark were chosen to be godparents to the little Prince. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Later in the service, grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf presented Oscar with the Order of the Seraphim sash. This has become tradition during Swedish royal christenings. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Following the traditional ceremony, Victoria, Daniel, Estelle and Oscar descended from the chapel to exit the Royal Palace. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Oscar's aunt Princess Madeleine attended the ceremony with husband Chris O'Neill, son Nicolas and two-year-old daughter Leonore (pictured). The mom-of-two looked radiant at the christening wearing a blush pink dress with bell sleeves. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Madeleine's husband cuddled up to Prince Nicolas, who was recently christened in October, as they left the service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
For the official photographs, Oscar posed with his godparents, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and friends Hans Astrom and Oscar Magnuson, on the steps of the royal chapel. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Photographers also captured sweet shot of the Oscar with his parents and grandparents. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After official photos were taken, the young Prince and his family left the royal palace to greet royal well-wishers. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia looked on proudly as they made their exit from the royal palace's chapel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After presenting their baby boy, who was wearing his new sash and order, to well-wishers outside the chapel, the party then moved on for a reception and private lunch in the palace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
