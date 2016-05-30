Flower power: Kate Middleton, Prince William and more British royals with blooms

Click through to celebrate summer being around the corner with two of our fave things: British Royals and flowers! <br> Photo: Getty Images
During her trip to the Chelsea Flower Show, Queen Elizabeth, who was presented with a few lily of the valleys, showed off her sense of humor during her visit. <br> During an interview, a herb gardener recounted their encounter with the queen after informing her that the lily of the valley was once used as poison. <br> "She said, 'I've been given two bunches this week. Perhaps they want me dead." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Smells like spring! Prince Charles smelled a flower presented to him during the unveiling of the garden dedicated to the Queen Mother at the Royal Botanic Gardens. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton grinned as she walked with her flowers at the ICAP Art Room opening. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth held on to a bouquet of yellow roses, which matched her yellow attire, during her royal visit to the Channel Islands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
William playfully handed Kate a flower during their visit to the Taronga Zoo in New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice stopped to smell the roses during the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Diana held on to a small bouquet of flowers before embarking on her honeymoon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A future queen and her flowers! A young Queen Elizabeth was picture perfect as she gazed out of a window during a photo session. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked like she was getting a lesson in floral surroundings during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A very young Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were floral perfection as bridesmaids for Alison Wardley's wedding. <br> Photo: WireImage
Princess Diana was presented with garlands during her visit to Hong Kong. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Bring on the flowers! Prince Harry was all smiles (and flowers) during a fun moment in Nepal. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla held wildflowers at the Mey Highland Games at Queens Park in Scotland. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flowers on your hair! Prince William was all out and festive during his visit to Funafuti in Tuvalu, where he drank milk from a coconut that grew on a tree planted by his grandmother. <br> Photo: Getty Images
There was no shortage of blooms as Prince Charles gave a speech while visiting Fiji. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flowers fit for a queen! Queen Elizabeth was presented with a garland during her visit to a Hindu temple. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry gave his cousin Zara Phillips a kiss on the cheek during her brother Peter Phillips' wedding, where she acted as a bridesmaid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall was presented with an eye-catching wreath during her royal visit to Tottenham. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Will and Kate both wore garlands during a visit to the Solomon Islands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a silly moment after a Christmas Day church service. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flowers and waves! Kate's accessory perfectly complimented her wavy hair during her visit to the Solomon Islands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A room of flowers for two! In this vintage shot, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip spend some time in a greenhouse during their visit to Scotland. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Flowers for a little princess! Kate had a moment full of flowers and smiles with a little guest during her visit to New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Camilla received a sweet bouquet from a two-year-old girl during a story time session in New Zealand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton wore flowers as she explored Mumbai. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Floral style watch! Kate Middleton added traditional crown of blossoms to her look while participating in a traditional dance in Funafuti on Tuvalu. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry was presented with a nice floral arrangement as he offered a namaste greeting to children in Nepal. <br> Photo: Getty Images
