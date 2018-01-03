Royal nicknames: The British royal family's endearing pet names for one another

We may know them by their official titles, but behind the scenes the royals have their own fun nicknames for each other. Click through our gallery to discover the endearing monikers that British royal family members are called by their nearest and dearest. Photo: Getty Images
The close bond between father and son was revealed during an interview by Prince Harry with his father, the Prince of Wales, for BBC Radio 4's Today program. As guest editor for the show, Prince Harry was heard affectionately calling his father "pa." During the interview, Prince Charles also referred to his youngest son as "darling boy" when acknowledging how proud he is that Harry is following in his footsteps regarding certain causes. Photo: Kensington Palace
It seems Prince Harry was right at home when he, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the set of Diagon Alley in the <i>Harry Potter</i> films during the Inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in 2013. It turns out that the British royal's friends call him "Potter" as discovered by Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme, Chief Anchor and Senior Editor for CTV National News when she met with him at Kensington Palace. She wrote ahead of the interview airing on June 16, "The title that caught my eye was the same one the Prince’s communications director promptly put away -- a picture book about Harry Potter. To his friends, “Potter” is the Prince’s nickname but apparently not something Palace PR would want to distract from our interview." Photo: Getty Images
During a day out at the Chelsea Flower Show 2016, Prince William and Kate were overheard referring to each other as "darling" and "babe". While inspecting a poppy display, William asked his wife, "Could you make one of these, darling?" <br>Photo: Getty Images
As a young girl at St Andrew's School in Berkshire Kate was nicknamed 'Squeak'. She explained how the name came about while on a visit to the school years later. "I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig," she said. "There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Popular at school, Kate was allegedly known as the 'Princess-in-waiting' by her fellow Marlborough College pupils. <br>Photo: Getty Images
As a little girl, Queen Elizabeth referred to herself as 'Tillabet'. As she grew up, she became known as 'Lilibet' among her family and close friends – apparently some of them still use the affectionate nickname for the monarch. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry revealed that Diana used to call William 'Wombat'. The Duke revealed the origins of the moniker in an interview. "It began when I was two. I've been rightfully told because I can't remember back that far," he explained. "But when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that's the local animal." <br>Photo: Getty Images
William's official name is His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis but he is affectionately known as 'Wills' to friends and the public. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry's friends refer to him as 'Spike'. The young royal had a Facebook account that used the pseudonym 'Spike Wells' for four years until it was shut down because it posed a "security risk". <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh's pet name for his wife came to light after the 2006 film <i>The Queen</i> was released. In a bedtime scene at Balmoral, Philip says to Her Majesty, played by Dame Helen Mirren, "Move over, Cabbage." <br>Photo: Getty Images
Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, the Duchess is widely known as Kate. "Miss Middleton uses both names equally, and she has never expressed a preference for either Catherine or Kate since her engagement to Prince William," the royal wedding official website said prior to her becoming William's wife. "Catherine is the name that Miss Middleton grew up with in her family, and Kate is the name that she tends to use in a work context". <br>Photo: Getty Images
While studying Geography at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, William was known as 'Steve' to keep a low profile and avoid any unwanted attention. <br>Photo: Getty Images
While Kate was pregnant with Prince George, she and husband William are said to have called their unborn baby 'our little grape'. <br>Photo: Getty Images
