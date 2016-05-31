Princess Charlene of Monaco and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attend Monaco F1 Grand Prix

During a Monaco F1 Grand Prix weekend that featured appearances by everyone from Patrick Dempsey to Prince Albert's 24-year-old daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, fashionable royal Princess Charlene of Monaco got into the racing spirit in style. The royal revved up the glam in a chic white jumpsuit that featured a pink stripe down the pant leg, and finished off her sporty ensemble with a pair of white stilettos.

Prince Albert joined his wife at the international racing event. Following the final lap, the couple presented the winner's trophy to British driver Lewis Hamilton.

Also getting in on the Grand Prix fun was Jazmin Grace, Prince Albert's oldest child. Although she wasn't photographed at the race, Jazmin did attend the ACM Gala Dinner on Sunday evening, looking beautiful in a black gown.



Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi attended the ACM Dinner Gala on the Sunday evening Photo: Getty Images

Other famous faces present in the principality over the weekend were Justin Bieberand One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.

Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra, 16, was lucky enough to get on to the track and she was even treated to a run around the course in a practice car.

Absent from the stands were Charlene and Albert's 17-month-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who are most likely too little to attend such an extravagant – and loud! – event.

Princess Caroline's youngest child, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 16, was given a ride around the track in a practice car Photo: Getty Images

Last month, Charlene and Albert got a head start on their upcoming fifth wedding anniversary celebrations by enjoying a cuddly day out at the Monte-Carlo Masters final. The pair will toast their spectacular Monaco wedding on July 1st.