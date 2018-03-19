Prince Albert's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi's style file

<b>Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who was raised in Palm Springs and currently resides in New York City, has a fashion sense that is laid-back Cali girl paired with the sophistication of city living. Prince Albert 's oldest child has often been spotted attending the hottest red carpet events and showing off her unique style in her everyday life. From cute skater dresses to high fashion pieces, click through our gallery to see Grace Kelly's granddaughter's best looks.</b> To celebrate the launch of her Jazmin Fund and birthday, the blonde beauty wore a black and floral dress to the NYC party in March 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Jazmin combined the pantsuit trend with an animal print and a red lip for the Alice & Olivia fashion presentation in February 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Jazmin opted to wear a metallic dress with cut-outs and a high slit to the One Night with the Stars benefit in NYC in December 2017. She paired the look with strappy black and silver heels. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter wore an animal print dress to the <i>Thank You for Your Service</i> NYC screening in October 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Even her casual looks are on point. Jazmin attended the John Varvatos x MGK Fashion Week concert in an all denim look in September 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Jazmin had the perfect summer attire while attending the Summer NAMM show with boyfriend Ian Mellencamp in Nashville in July 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Jazmin was pretty in pink for the UOMO Salvatore Ferragamo launch party at the Gramercy Park Hotel's Rose Bar in April 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Jazmin exuded the glamour of her grandmother during the Angel Ball in November 2016 in NYC. Princess Grace's granddaughter wore a navy off-the-shoulder gown with a metallic sheen. Photo: Getty Images
The blonde beauty was on theme in an animal print coordinating skirt look for the <i>Jungle Book</i> NYC screening. Photo: Getty Images
Sweeping her hair up into a chic chignon and rocking a dark red lip, Jazmin looked great in a black dress as she joined her father at the ACM Dinner Gala in Monaco, following the Monaco Grand Prix. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Rocking a pale pink jumpsuit, the Fordham University graduate, stood out from the crowd at the <i>Mother's Day</i> premiere by finishing off her look with a statement blazer and a matching cream and gold clutch bag. <br>Photo: Getty Images
All black everything! The film aficionado looked sleek as she arrived at the after party for the premiere of <i>Sing Street</i>. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Changing up her look, Jazmin showed off her toned body when she wore a velvet bodysuit and black fitted trousers to walk the red carpet at the New York premiere of <i>Jane Got A Gun</i>. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Styling her new locks into a plait with bangs, Jazmin looked cute in an off-the-shoulder dress at the Autosport Awards drinks reception at The Grosvenor House in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Debuting longer locks, Grace Kelly's granddaughter looked sophisticated and chic at the 2015 Lilly Awards Broadway Cabaret at the Cutting Room in NYC. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Rocking a neon stiletto, Jazmin posed up a storm alongside Cuban Gooding Jr. at a pre-release <i>Spectre</i> screening in November 2015. <br>Photo: Getty Images
LBD alert! The brunette looked beautiful in a mesh-paneled black dress and matching peep-toe pumps at the screening of the film <i>Truth</i>, held at the MoMA in New York City. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Mixing patterns and bold colors, the California native rocked a high-waisted skirt and eye-catching orange shoes for the premiere of <i>Experimenter</i> in New York City. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Pulling off high fashion chic effortlessly, Jazmin looked stylish in a cream and black high-necked blouse and leather trousers when she stepped out to attend the New York Film Festival in 2015. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Showing off her fun and flirty side, the arts student posed in a patterned skater dress and brown suede heels at <i>The Intern</i> after party in NYC. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Proving that she can also work black-tie glamour, the then 23-year-old impressed in a strapless textured black dress at the 6th Annual Thirst Gala in Beverly Hills. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Hitting up a screening of Disney's <i>Cinderella</i> in March 2015, Jazmin showed off her toned legs in a cream and purple mini-dress that she paired with simple cream pumps. <br>Photo: Getty Images
