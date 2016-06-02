Sophie Wessex will channel her inner Pippa Middleton with cycling challenge

Sophie Wessex will be pulling a Pippa Middleton later this year. Kate Middleton's younger sister is known for taking on grueling athletic challenges and now the Countess of Wessex is getting in on the action.

Prince Edward's wife will ride this September in support of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Diamond Anniversary Appeal. Sophie will embark on her 445-mile charity ride, which spans seven days, starting at the Palace of Holyrood in Edinburgh and ending at Buckingham Palace in London.

Photo: JustGiving.com

Funds raised by the royal will provide youths in the UK opportunities to experience "the life changing opportunities the Award offers." On her Just Giving page, Sophie admitted that she is taking on the Diamond Challenge because she wants to "help change the lives of young people." The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award supports over 300,000 young individuals each year helping them reach their full potential.

Sophie will be stepping out of her comfort zone for the hefty bike ride. "Cycling is something I only tend to do with my children and never for more than the odd hour," the 51-year-old confessed. "It is something I've always found to be one of the more testing forms of exercise physically and mentally, so cycling it had to be!"

Photo: JustGiving.com

Sophie is already hard at work prepping for the charity bike ride despite a few bruises along the way. She explained, "I am now training hard and trying to get to grips with the kit, the fitness level, the seat(!), the aching shoulders, wrists and backside, the terrifying roads, the hills and worst of all the cleats! Yes I have come off several times, but the bruises are fading and each time out gets a little better."

She added, "The training is hard work but I am determined to be fit enough to complete my journey."

So far the Countess has already raised over $8,000. You can donate to Sophie's cause here.

