Best royal pictures of the week: Fashion shows, award ceremonies and more

What have your favorite royals been up to this week? Find out by clicking through our gallery of the latest royal snaps. <br>Photo: Getty Images
This week, Princess Leonore of Sweden, 2, carried out her first royal engagement. To mark the occasion, Leonore traveled to her duchy, Gotland province, to visit a horse farm. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The young royal was accompanied by her proud parents Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, who were on hand to show little Leonore the ropes. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Dressed in his full military regalia, King Abdullah II of Jordan reviewed the Jordanian military units during a parade to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt in Amman. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry enjoyed a good giggle with WWII veteran Anthony Colgan, 92, when he attended a reception for Normandy Veterans, in Portsmouth, England. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A fashionable catch-up. Charlotte Casiraghi and her sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo couldn't stop chatting when they sat next to each other in the front row of the Gucci Cruise fashion show held in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and her cousin Peter Phillips had a great night together as they attended the End of Silence charity event at Abbey Road Studios, London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A royal welcome. Renault factory workers were overwhelmed when King Felipe VI of Spain turned up at their factory in Palencia, Spain, for a visit. The father-of-two looked smart in a dark grey suit and purple tie. <br>Photo: Getty Images
All eyes on Queen Mathilde of Belgium! The royal was the center of attention when she arrived at the 2016 Queen Elisabeth Piano Competition. The Queen, a classical music fan, thoroughly enjoyed listening to the competitors play. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Taken by the beauty of 'The Garden of Earthly Delights' by Hieronymus Bosch, Queen Letizia of Spain leaned in for a closer look at the picture, during her visit to the Prado mesuem to see the pieces selected for the 'El Bosco' 5th Centenary Anniversary Exhibition. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Anne was joined by German President Joachim Gauck in Kirkwall, Scotland, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Jutland. The duo placed wreaths to pay tribute to those that lost their lives in the battle. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Making an entrance! The always elegant Princess Charlene of Monaco looked chic in a white and pink jumpsuit as she arrived at the F1 Grand Prix race track in Monaco. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Double take! Queen Elizabeth was the guest of honor at the Artillery Company where she was presented with a bronze bust of herself. The statue was created to celebrate the Queen becoming the longest serving Captain-General of the Company. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Quick snapshot! Queen Maxima of The Netherlands tried out a camera device when she attended the opening of SingularityU The Netherlands, a Dutch branch of the US benefit corporation, in Eindhoven. <br>Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved