Royals going shopping: All of the best pictures of royalty hitting the stores

<b>Sure they wear tiaras and live in palaces, but when it comes down to it, royals are just like us — they enjoy shopping just as much as the next person! </B> We would take one of everything! In her sequined dress, Princess Charlene of Monaco sparkled like the jewels on display as designer Lorenz Baumer showed her some gorgeous pieces at the Louis Vuitton boutique opening in Paris on July 3, 2012. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kate Middleton knows you should always try before you buy. Prince William's wife popped on a Boden hat, while touring a new EACH charity shop in 2016. <br> Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
That looks good! While King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands chatted with vendors, wife Queen Maxima was checking out the fresh products at the Rome concept store EATALY during the third day of a royal state visit to Italy on June 22, 2017. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Were Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla planning a warm-weather vacation? The Prince of Wales looked like he had some questions for Nora Swimwear founder Ashley Lemmon during a visit to Ottowa's Shopify during a three-day trip to Canada on July 1, 2017. Photo: Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty Images
A close friend of the Missoni family, Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi couldn't miss the chance to peruse the looks at the fashion house's new Paris boutique in 2015. The Monaco royal made the visit during Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images
During a visit to Da Lat, Vietnam, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands headed to a grocery store that also offers banking services for women so they can save and transfer easily money by their phone, and also provides small loans for entrepreneurs. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
In May 2017, Queen Letizia of Spain helped inaugurate Madrid's book fair along with husband King Felipe VI (not pictured). Among the tomes the parents of two took home with them were <I>Princesas Dragón: El Misterio del Huevo Dorado (Dragon Princesses: The Mystery of the Golden Egg</I>) and Edward Ross' graphic novel for teens, <I>Filmish</I>. According to local press, in all the royal couple picked up around 50 books – most of them given as gifts from the some 20 stands they visited, despite the fact the king and queen insisted on paying. Photo: Samuel de Roman/WireImage
On May 30, 2017, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark checked out organic grocery store Paradiset in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
During an October 2016 visit to Poundbury, a new urban development on the edge of Dorchester, England, Queen Elizabeth popped into local supermarket to meet with staff and check out the locally sourced produce. Photo: Instagram/@theroyalfamily
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark admired clothing during her official visit to Canada in 2014. <br> Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images
Perhaps they offer a royal discount? Queen Elizabeth chatted with salespeople during a shopping trip to the Trade Stands at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Shopping buddies! Queen Mathilde of Belgium (left) and Queen Rania of Jordan (right) paid a visit to Bruges' The Chocolate Line shop in 2016. <br> Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
If the <i>hat</i> fits, buy it! Isla Phillips tried on an oversized chapeau with her mother Autumn Phillips and older sister Savannah Phillips at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2014. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Stocking up on socks! Kate Middleton isn't one to let her feet get cold. The Duchess of Cambridge was snapped shopping during the second day of the Gatcombe Park Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2005 . <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Saving the planet, one shopping bag at a time. The Duchess of Cornwall was gifted an eco canvas bag after visiting the the 999 Club in London back in 2009. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
You can never have too many <i>royal</i> jewels. Queen Mathilde of Belgium window shopped rings at a jewelry store during a 2007 promotional event in Hong Kong. <br> Photo: Paul YEUNG/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden checked out the Balmain capsule collection for retailer H&M in Lima, Peru. <br> Photo: Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images
Princess Diana didn't need a PA to do her groceries for her. Like most moms, the royal strolled her cart through a supermarket during a visit to Solihull in 1990. <br> Photo: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip popped into an H&M store, while touring the redeveloped King Edward Court Shopping Centre in 2008. <br> Photo: POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Prince Charles browsed the socks section during an outing to Westfield's Marks and Spencer. <br> Photo: Chris Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A jar of joy! Queen Elizabeth II beamed during her visit to Piccadily's Fortnum and Mason store in 2012, where she was shown jars of preserves. <br> Photo: TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the lingerie department of Marks and Spencer in 2009 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the first store opening in the global chain. <br> Photo: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images
No royal checkout lane here! Prince Charles left Waitrose supermarket in 2011 with a bag filled with produce. <br> Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Perhaps purchasing for George and Charlotte? The Duchess of Cornwall visited the children's clothing section of the trades stands during the 2015 Royal Windsor Horse Show. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Anne kept cozy in a furry hat as she looked around the clothing stalls at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2014. <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Fashion advice is always welcome. Queen Mathilde of Belgium (right) listened to a woman as they browsed a rack of clothing at MicroStart, which is a project that helps people wanting to start an activity with micro lending. <br> Photo: NICOLAS LAMBERT/AFP/Getty Images
