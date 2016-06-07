Prince Harry is open to finding love on a dating show

Looks like the world's most eligible bachelor, Prince Harry is ready to find love on TV — and no, it's not The Bachelor or Bachelorette. The royal apparently wants to take part in ITV's Take Me Out dating game show.

The show's host Paddy McGuinness revealed on BBC Radio One that Harry approached him on a night out and asked him if he could take part in the show that involves a man trying to secure a date with one of thirty female contestants.

Prince Harry admitted that he wants to star on a dating show Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Paddy told the radio show, "We're having something to drink in the evening and who do I bump into? Prince Harry."

The comedian continued, "[Harry] walks in the room [and] he comes straight up to me and he goes, 'I want to be on your show – I want to go to Fernando's'." Successful couples on the dating show carry out their first dates on the tropical island of Fernando's, which is a fictional location in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife.

Paddy responded to the Prince, "I was like, I don't think you need the help." The TV host admitted that he and his friends were stunned by the royal's request.

"I'm a lad from Bolton and I've got a prince of England asking me if he can go to Fernando's," Paddy said. "It doesn't get much better than that. All the lads had their mouths open thinking, 'what the hell happened?'"

The Prince recently expressed his struggle of finding a girlfriend Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry's interest in appearing on the dating show comes shortly after he admitted he has "massive paranoia that sits inside" of him when it comes to finding a girlfriend.

"If or when I do find a girlfriend, I will do my utmost…to ensure that me and her can get to the point where we're actually comfortable with each other before the massive invasion that is inevitably going to happen into her privacy," he told The Sunday Times. "The other concern is that even if I talk to a girl, that person is then suddenly my wife, and people go knocking on her door."

Harry's last long-term relationship was with Cressida Bonas Photo: Getty Images

Harry's last long-term relationship was with dancer and actress Cressida Bonas. The pair were introduced by Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, but split in 2014. The Queen's grandson has since been linked to a string of famous women including Jenna Coleman, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and his long-term ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Olivia Tallent joked that Harry was her "new boyfriend"

Over the weekend Harry met the daughter of musician and E Street Band rocker Gary Tallent — Olivia — who joked that the Prince was her "new boyfriend." The brunette posted a photo with the royal on Twitter, which led to one follower commenting: "Princess Olivia has a ring to it."

Polo player turned romance novelist, Nacho Figueras recently spoke to HELLO! about his pal Prince Harry. As for whether he's given his single buddy any dating advice, the world famous athlete chuckled, “That is something that you have to ask him!”