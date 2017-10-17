Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's best photos together

Whether they're laughing it up at an engagement or putting their heads together for charity, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> are pretty much the definition of squad goals. Take a look at the British royals' best moments together.</B> The royal trio were all smiles as Paddington Bear practiced his own royal wave on October 16, 2017. William Kate and Harry met the cast and crew of the film 'Paddington 2' as well as children who have been helped by the royals' charities. Photo: Getty Images
In October 2017, Prince William and Prince Harry supported Kate as she made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy to mark World Mental Health Day. The Duchess of Cambridge, who had been suffering from severe morning sickness, hadn't appeared in public for around 6 weeks, but joined Wills and Harry at the reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the contribution of those working in the mental health sector across the UK. Photo: Getty Images
On August 30, 2017, Princes William and Harry publicly paid tribute to their beloved mother Princess Diana on the eve of the 20th year anniversary of her death. The royal brothers were joined by the Duke of Cambridge’s wife for the emotional engagement which took place in the picturesque gardens of Kensington Palace. Photo: Getty Images
William, Kate and Harry hosted a party at Buckingham Palace honoring the children of service members who have died while in the armed forces in May 2017. The trio played games with the kids and shared many laughs. Photo: Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Ready, set, go! Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate teamed up to officially start the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
When it comes to the royal trio's mental health charity Heads Together, a main participant in the London marathon, three heads are definitely better than one! Harry, William and Kate show mutual support – literally – with this united front as they left the stage at the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23, 2017. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
With Duchess Kate in charge of the Heads Together foam finger, the three royals cheered on runners from the sidelines at the London Marathon on April 23, 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Three heads (and smiles!) are better than one! Harry, William and the Duchess of Cambridge sported matching grins on April 20, 2017 as they helped open the Global Academy in support of the royals' mental health charity Heads Together in Hayes, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton for their first engagement together in 2017. The trio visited ICA to discuss Heads Together along with the Virgin Money London Marathon. Photo: Getty Images
Happy holidays from the royal trio! Harry, Kate and William helped spread Christmas cheer at the Heads Together and The Mix annual Christmas party. Photo: Alastair Grant PA Wire/PA Images
The British royals smiled as they took part in group sessions to hear about the important work being done by Heads Together and The Mix. Photo: Alastair Grant PA Wire/PA Images
What's Harry up to?! Kate gave her brother-in-law a suspicious look as he and William shielded the Duchess from the rain during their visit to the Thiepval Memorial in France. <br> Photo: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince Harry were riding high in a convertible at the Patron's Lunch celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday. Photo: Bruce Adams/PA
Sign us up for their group chats! Harry and William peered over at Kate's phone, during the 2014 Commonwealth Games. <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
The trio dazzled on the red carpet at the 2011 Sun Military Awards at Imperial War Museum in London. <br> Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Group huddle! The royals chatted with school children during their 2012 visit to Bacon's College. <br> Photo: Indigo-Pool/Getty Images
It's a long way down! The royals peered over the ledge, while visiting the Thiepval Memorial for the Somme Centenary commemorations in Albert, France. <br> Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
It was a royal family outing! The Cambridges — Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William —were joined by uncle Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 2016 Trooping the Colour. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The trio was dressed to the nines attending the annual National Service of Thanksgiving in celebration of the Queen's birthday on June 10, 2016. <br> Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
The royal squad officially became family on April 29, 2011 after William and Kate exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry and the Duchess' sister, Pippa Middleton, present. <br> Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
Move over Harry [Potter], Hermione and Ron — there's a new magical trio in town. The royals put their wizardry skills to the test playing with wands at the Harry Potter studios during the Inauguration of Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in 2013. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate, Harry and Will came together on board the 'Spirit of Chartwell for the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012 — looking as regal as ever. <br> Photo: Rota/ Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
The Cambridges and Harry got into the Olympic spirit attending the men's team sprint track cycling during the 2012 London games. <br> Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince Harry watched the Olympic Torch be passed on at Buckingham Palace during the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. <br> Photo: Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royals joined Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a flyover in honor of the monarch's Diamond Jubilee. <br> Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The ginger-haired royal was on hand to serve as the best man at William and Kate's 2011 wedding of the year! <br> Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry, Kate and Will made a colorful statement on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 2013 Trooping the Colour Ceremony, prior to Prince George's birth. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Windsor trio in song! Harry, Kate and William sung hymns at a 2012 service of thanksgiving marking the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral. <br> Photo: Murray Sanders - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Three cheers for Great Britain! Kate waved a Union Jack flag alongside her husband William and Prince Harry during the Diamond Jubilee Buckingham Palace Concert in 2012. <br> Photo: Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Every hour is a happy one with this squad. The Princes and Kate sipped on beverages during a reception prior to the 2012 Lunch For Sovereign Monarchs at Windsor Castle. <br> Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The royals waved to well-wishers from the Spirit of Chartwell during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant. <br> Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
The Cambridges and Harry were in sync and styling, while attending the Commonwealth Observance Day service in 2016 to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
It was a holly jolly holiday for the royals. Will, Kate and Harry walked with members of their family including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Sandringham Church for the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2011. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Elegance ruled as they all attended Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's 2011 nuptials. <br> Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
It was movie night for the royals as they attended the premiere of the 2015 James Bond movie <i>Spectre</i> at London's Royal Albert Hall. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince Harry put their heads together for a fun video for their new charity campaign, Heads Together, in which they spoke of the importance of ending the stigma surrounding mental health. <br> Photo: Twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal
The royal trio shared a sweet moment arriving to relative Zara Phillips' wedding at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. <br> Photo: Dylan Martinez - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Long before they got engaged, William and Kate were joined by Harry at the 2007 RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy. While the younger Prince had his eyes on the game, Wills and Kate only had eyes for each other! <br> Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
The honorary bonus member of the royal trio — Prince George! The royals gathered on the palace balcony along with the Queen for the 2015 Trooping The Colour ceremony. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The royals excel at both friendly and foreign relations. Harry, William and Kate welcomed President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to a dinner at their home in Kensington Palace in 2016. <br> Photo: Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Theater buddies. The royals attentively listened to a meeting of the Charities Forum at BAFTA in 2015. <br> Photo: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The trio stepped out for the 2016 launch of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Off to the races! The stylish squad donned their racetrack best to attend the Epsom Derby in 2011. <br> Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Kate couldn't help but smile as she stood with her brother-in-law and husband on the palace balcony during the 2014 Trooping the Colour. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They've got spirit, yes they do! The royals cheered together at a boxing match during the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Will, Harry and Kate laughed it up as they participated in "welly wanting" with children and representatives from charities and Aardman Animations, during a meeting of the Charities Forum at BAFTA in 2015. <br> Photo: Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess along with Harry watched cyclists cross the finish line of the first stage of the 2014 Tour De France. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved