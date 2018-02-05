Bhutan royal family: The cutest photos of royal baby Prince Jigme

<b>With a head full of hair and dark sparkling eyes, it's obvious why Bhutan's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-jigme/"><strong>Prince Jigme</strong></a> has stolen the hearts of royal fans around the world since his birth in February 2016. Take a look at King Jigme and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-jetsun-pema/"><strong>Queen Jetsun Pema's</strong></a> son's cutest photos.</B> In the run up to little Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck's February 5 birthday, the royal family's Facebook page shared the new page of the monthly calendar. In the calendar photo the adorable young Prince is seen sitting at a desk with his father, the reigning Dragon King of Bhutan, in His Majesty's office. Photo: Facebook/KingJigmeKhesar
The King and Queen of Bhutan brought their son along for their four-day visit to India. The 21-month-old checked out a chess set as his mom held on to a ball for him. On Queen Jetsun Pema's Facebook, the caption with the photo read: "The Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said it was an honour to be introduced to His Royal Highness the Gyalsey and to welcome His Royal Highness on his first visit to India." Photo: Facebook/@QueenJetsun
What's in the basket?! A curious Prince Jigme checked out a gift that the Bhutan royal family received upon arrival in India from Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. The family-of-three, who was first in New Delhi is on a four-day visit to the country. Photo: Getty Images
The little Prince and his dad enjoyed a colorful outing on October 30, 2017. The photo is featured as the November image from Yellow. Along with the image that was shared on both King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema's Facebook pages, the caption read: "This wonderful photograph was taken at the Dechenphu Lhakhang, which is a sacred temple dedicated to Ap Genyen, one of the most important protector deities of Bhutan, on 30th October, during the Dechenphu Tshechu, which is a festival dedicated to the deity." Photo: Yellow.bt
With a big smile on his face, HRH Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel posed in an orange frock in his family's garden. The image, which was taken in August 2017, is featured for the month of September in the Bhutanese website Yellow's calendar. Photo: Bhutan royal family
Did someone call a doctor? HRH Gyalsey played dress up for the latest photo that is featured in the Bhutan calendar. Along with the image, the Yellow Bhutan account explained: "Like His Royal Highness, many children are fond of playing ‘doctor-doctor’. Our health personnel are an inspiration and role models for many, for their hard work and sacrifice, and for healing and helping so many people every day." Photo: Instagram/@yellow_bhutan
To celebrate his mom's 27th birthday on June 4, the one-year-old posed in a garden with Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema. The palace released the photo for their June calendar and it was taken in the Lingkana Palace gardens. Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
Bhutan's Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck showed off his latest milestone of walking for his parents and Princess Mako of Japan at the Tashichhodzong in June 2017. Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
The Dragon Prince and Queen Jetsun enjoyed quality mother-son time at Bhutan's oldest wildlife reserve, the Royal Manas National Park. The monarch cradled her baby boy as they admired elephants together. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
Ahead of his son's first birthday on February 5, King Jigme shared an "adorable photograph" of his son featured in the Bhutan February Desktop Calendar. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
The little Prince touched the flag during the Marchang ceremony to mark his first visit to Her Majesty's ancestral paternal home in Tangsibji. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
The Dragon King shared a photo of himself, wife and son from the royals' December calendar. Attached to the picture, a message read: "We commemorate His Majesty’s 10th year of reign with this wonderful photograph of our King, Queen, and Gyalsey. May such happiness and peace forever prevail in Bhutan." Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
His Royal Highness the Gyalsey joined his father at the 109th National Day celebrations in Trongsa. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
The young Prince of Bhutan sat perched up on a preserved, intricately carved bed in the chambers of Desi Jigme Namgyel (1825-1881), the father of the first King of Bhutan. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel smiled in the arms of his grandmother, Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdon. The royal tot visited his grandmother's ancestral paternal home in Tangsibji. Photo: Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan
Attached to the new images was a message that read: “Our September calendar is a treat, featuring these adorable images of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, as photographed by His Majesty The King." It continued, "It is a joy to see our little Prince growing up so quickly, and touching to see him already begin to carry our Royal Duties.” <br> Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
The little Prince looked adorable wearing a traditional Bhutanese robe and little shoes. <br> Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan took photos of his precious six-month-old son for their official September calendar. <br> Photo: King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
First royal tour! The little Prince looked out the window as he and his family are greeted by students of Gyalpoizhing during his first official royal tour to Eastern Bhutan on June 11. The royal family made their trip on the day of the monkey, in the month of the monkey, of the fire monkey year, making the occasion extra special. <br> Photo:Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
The royal cutie showed off his new giggling skills as he posed with his parents at the 2nd Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition in June. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
In honour of his mum's 26th birthday on June 4, the royal couple released new photos - this one featured on the June page of an online calendar released by the royal office. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Look at that hair! A photo released to mark Prince Jigme turning three months old revealed just how much he had grown. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Jigme's grandfather gently brushes the little boy's hair in this sweet snap. <br> Photo: Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
King Jigme also spoke of his son's future as a leader. He continued: "When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication. It will be his sacred responsibility to build a harmonious and just society, and thereby, fulfill all the aspirations of his people." <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
In April, the Prince was given his official name, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, during a spectacular official naming ceremony. Speaking to the people of Bhutan, his father said: "Jigme means fearless. It symbolizes great courage to overcome any challenge that he may confront in the future as he serves our country." <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
King Jigme is the picture of happiness as he gazes at the little heir in this sweet snapshot. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
The newborn Prince slept his way through his first official photocall. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Announcing their son's birth, the couple said that their "happiness knows no bounds." <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
In the little Prince's first photo shoot with his parents, The King and Queen - dubbed 'the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William'</strong></a> gaze lovingly at their new arrival. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
The first photo of their new baby released by the royal couple featured proud grandpa His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, who cradled the four-day old baby boy on his lap as he sat between the new parents. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Welcome to the world! Bhutan's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-jigme/"><strong>King Jigme</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-jetsun/"><strong>Queen Jetsun Pema</strong></a> welcomed their first child, the Dragon Prince, on February 5. The royal parents showed off the first solo portrait of their child via Facebook. The cute snap of the snoozing heir was taken by his father. <br> Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck<br><br>To see more photos of royal babies follow Hello! US on <a href="https://www.pinterest.com/hellomagus/royal-babies-kids/">Pinterest</a>
