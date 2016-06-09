Princess Beatrice and Monaco royals Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo step out for fundraiser

It was a royal affair in Italy! Princess Beatrice of York,Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo were all spotted at the Convivio 2016 fundraiser in Milan on Tuesday evening. The three royals showed up in style to the event thrown by Gianni Versace, Gianfranco Ferre', Giorgio Armani and Valentino, which raises money for ANLAIDS — a charity that researches and raises awareness for individuals affected by AIDS.

Pierre and Beatrice were the perfect pair at the fundraising event Photo: Getty Images

Pierre, 28, and the 30-year-old, who are approaching their one-year wedding anniversary next month (July 25), used the evening for a date night. The fashionista stunned beside her husband wearing a burgundy Valentino dress featuring gold printed accents.

It is no surprise that Beatrice, who is always seen in Armani or Valentino, showed up to the charity event. In an interview with Glamour magazine earlier this year, the royal opened up about her go-to designers.

"For formal occasions I wear Valentino or Armani because they are kind enough to let me borrow stuff," she admitted. "I couldn't afford to buy as many dresses as I need for public functions! I like to be elegant, but even then I need to be comfortable."

Princess Beatrice of York attended the event in a royal blue dress Photo: Getty Images

Flying solo to the fundraising event was British royal Princess Beatrice. The 27-year-old stunned in a royal blue dress with gold accessories. Beatrice was seen walking the red carpet with Roberto Cavalli creative director Peter Dundas.

Absent from the June 7 event was the royal's sister Princess Eugenie. The pair were spotted last month at the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party and Chelsea Flower Show.

Eugenie attended an art preview while her sister was in Italy Photo: Getty Images

While Beatrice mingled at the royal-studded Italian event, Eugenie was back in London. The 26-year-old stepped out wearing a striped summer dress and taupe heels to attend the VIP preview of the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art in London.