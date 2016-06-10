William and Kate start a trend: Everyone wants to meet the King and Queen of Bhutan

Have Kate Middleton and Prince William started another trend? After the royal couple's recent visit with the Dragon King (King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck) and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema this year, more high profile visitors have made the journey.

The King and Queen of Sweden met the Bhutanese royals this week Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his wife Queen Silvia followed in the British royals' footsteps this week beginning their three-day state visit to Bhutan. On Wednesday, June 8, the Swedish monarch and his wife were greeted with a traditional procession at Tashichho Dzong and met with the King Jigme and Queen Jetsun, a charismatic and elegant royal couple who have become known as the "William and Kate of the Himalayas".

Noticeably absent from the photo is Jigme and Jetsun's gorgeous baby boy, Prince Jigme Namgyel, whom they welcomed in February.

Carl and Silvia's visit to the South Asia country comes just a few months after the British royals dined with the Bhutanese King and his wife. As with William and Kate, the Bhutanese royals hosted a dinner for their Swedish guests at Ling Kana Palace.

Bhutans premiärminister Tschering Tobgay får en demonstration av svensk sågteknik. Under Kungaparets statsbesök i Bhutan deltar en rad företrädare för svenskt näringsliv. Bhutan's prime minister Tschering Tobgay receives a demonstration of a Swedish sawing technique. During the King and Queens state visit to Bhutan a number of representatives from the Swedish business community participates #swebhutan #kungaparet #bhutan A photo posted by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on Jun 9, 2016 at 12:45am PDT

King Carl and Queen Silvia aren’t the only ones who have headed to Bhutan recently. Diane von Furstenberg along with her husband Barry Diller paid the Dragon King and Queen a visit as well.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller with the royal couple Photo: Instagram.com/@dvf

The American fashion designer posted a photo on Instagram of her royal encounter writing, “Visiting with the King and Queen of Bhutan... As special, beautiful and lovely as their country !”

Like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Diane also hiked her way up to the Tiger's Nest monastery. Back in April, Prince George’s mother joked that the six-hour trek was "a great way to burn off the curry." Upon reaching the ancient monastery Kate said, “That's amazing."