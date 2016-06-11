Prince George borrows one of his dad Prince William's old outfits

Prince George looked as adorable as ever when he was carried out onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. Gazing in awe at the planes overhead, the little Prince entertained the crowds with his cheeky grin, but his facial expressions weren't the only thing that royal fans noticed, many were quick to recognise the little boy's outfit.

The third-in-line to the British throne had borrowed one of his dad's childhood outfits – Prince William originally wore the short and shirt combo to attend his brother Prince Harry’s christening in 1984.

Prince George looked adorable as he waved to well-wishers from Buckingham Palace balcony Photo: Getty Images

Attending his second Trooping the Colour, the two-year-old melted our hearts in his cute litle outfit. With a bit of encouragement from his dad, the handsome little boy waved to the waiting crowds before shyly turning away.

His sisterPrincess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked equally adorble in a cute pink dress. The 13-month-old clung to her mom Kate Middleton as she was carried out onto the balcony.

Kate was wearing the same outfit as earlier on in the day – a white Alexander McQueen coat and a pink Philip Treacy hat.



Prince William originally wore the outfit in 1984 Photo: Getty Images

The coat was recycled – she previously wore it for the christening of Princess Charlotte. Kate finished off her look with a new headpiece, the stunning accessory was tilted and featured a beautiful flower trim.

Making sure the hat took center stage, Kate kept her glossy locks in a chic chignon. At Princess Charlotte’s christening, Kate had chosen to pair the elegant Alexander McQueen coat with a pillbox white hat.