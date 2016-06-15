Kate Middleton rewears Zara Phillips' wedding outfit for a garden party in Northern Ireland

The recycling queen reigns supreme! A day after stepping out in a red ensemble from five years ago, Kate Middleton attended the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's garden party in yet another previously worn piece from her covetable closet. For the Tuesday outing, the Duchess of Cambridge sported her gold brocade coat dress, which she wore to Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding in 2011.

Kate and William attended a garden party in Northern Ireland Photo: Carrie Davenport/Getty Images

The 34-year-old's lovely coat is from DAY Birger et Mikkelsen. Kate paired the sunny piece with a stunning rose pill-box hat from Lock Hatters — entitled the Morning Rose perching hat — and her trusty nude heels from LK Bennett.

Known for her thoughtful, diplomatic dressing, the mom-of-two added the Irish Guards brooch to complete her look. Kate and Prince William were among 2,500 guests at the party, hosted on the stunning grounds of Hillsborough Castle.

Kate first wore the coat to Zara Phillip's wedding in 2011 Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived shortly after 4 p.m. to cheers from the crowds of fellow guests. They were led onto the steps of the grand residence by Secretary of State Theresa Villiers, before going to mingle with guests in the gardens.

The garden party has been thrown annually by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland since 1984. Guests are invited in recognition of their work with charities or within their communities and a royal guest of honor attends each year.

The royals signed a book of condolences for the Orlando victims Photo: Philip Toscano - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate's appearance at the party came hours after visiting the United State's Embassy in London to sign a book of condolences for the victims of the gay nightclub Pulse shooting in Orlando.

The royals looked somber as they were greeted by the US Ambassador in London, Matthew Barzun, before adding their comments. Their message read: "With our deepest condolences and with our thoughts and prayers to all those affected. William, Catherine."

The Spanish monarchs also paid tribute to the Orlando victims Photo: Chema Moya-Pool/Getty Images

Like the British royals, Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain also paid their respects to the victims of the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States. The monarchs visited the US Embassy in Madrid on Tuesday to sign the book of condolences in the presence of the US Ambassador in Spain, James Costos. According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Letizia said the attack was one "against all principles" and such tragic violence will only be combatted by "working together."