Princess Eugenie is red hot at UNAIDS Gala with Keanu Reeves

Princess Eugenie took a page out of Kate Middleton’s style book stepping out on Monday wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. The 26-year-old stunned in a red figure-hugging dress by the British designer for the UNAIDS Gala in Basel, Switzerland.

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hollywood and royalty collided at the Art Basel charity gala that was thrown in collaboration with the Hotel InterContinental Geneva, Cartier and Design Miami. Eugenie, who was one of the evening’s hosts — in addition to Caroline Rupert, Kweku Mandela and Ndaba Mandela — mingled with actor Keanu Reeves. Eugenie and the Matrix star were photographed posing together arm-in-arm.

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Keanu was set to perform a special reading of “Shadows” during the dinner, while the charity event featured a live performance by Duran Duran and an exclusive design auction that included one-of-a-kind contributions from the world’s best designers. The June 13 gala aimed to raise funds to increase access to HIV services for women and children.

Eugenie’s trip to Switzerland came just a few days after a weekend filled with festivities marking her grandmother’s 90th birthday. The Princess of York joined members of her family in kicking off Queen Elizabeth’s celebrations on Friday with a national service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's cathedral in London.

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Eugenie proved at the June 10 outing that red truly is her color, stepping out in a scarlet, fit and flare midi frock by London-based brand Eponine, which she paired with a navy box headpiece.

On Saturday, the royal family was out again in full force for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, where the Duchess of Cambridgeand Prince William’s children — Princess Charlotte and Prince George — adorably stole the show on the palace balcony.

Photo: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images

The weekend celebrations culminated on Sunday with the Patron’s Lunch. Eugenie along with her father Prince Andrewand sister Princess Beatrice left Buckingham Palace on foot, walking along the Mall and mingling with guests for almost half an hour. During the street party, the Duke of York snapped a photo of royal proportions with his daughters and family members, while his mother, the Queen, looked on.