Royal Ascot 2016: Queen Elizabeth continues with a vibrant hue and more

It's off to the races for the royal family! From Queen Elizabeth to Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, a number of royals have descended upon the Ascot racetrack for the 2016 Royal Ascot. Click through for the best photos from the five-day event including Kate Middleton's grand debut to an appearance by Princess Diana's stylish niece, Lady Kitty Spencer.
<b>Day 5</b> <br> Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took part in the carriage procession on the final day of the Royal Ascot. </br><br> Photo: Julian Herbert/Getty Images
Prince Philip tipped his hat as he entered the Ascot Racecourse with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, in their open horse drawn carriage. <br> Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Princess Beatrice beamed with excitement, while passing out trophies on the last day of the races. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Her Majesty shared a moment with her son, Prince Charles, after her horse Dartmouth took home the Hardwicke Stakes prize. <br> Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice presented her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, with the Hardwicke Stakes trophy after her horse Dartmouth won. <br> Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images
<b>Day 4</b> <br> Queen Elizabeth was a vision in pink arriving to the parade ring with her dapper husband, Prince Philip, in a horse-drawn carriage. </br><br> Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
One big, happy family! Exes Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew reunited at the Ascot Racecourse with their daughter Princess Beatrice. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<i>The Affair</i> actor Dominic West looked smart in a suit and top hat for the fourth day of races at the Ascot Racecourse. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice made a stylish mother-daughter pair, while strolling the racecourse. <br> Photo:Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Even after four days of consecutive races, Her Majesty looked just as excited to be at the racetrack. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Family meeting! Princess Beatrice gathered with her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, for a chat. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent mingled on the field at the Ascot Racecourse. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
The Countess of Hopetoun and Lady Carolyn Warren were dressed in their racetrack best as they arrived in the Royal Procession. <br> Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
The Duke of Edinburgh gave a wave arriving to the Royal Ascot in a carriage along with his wife, The Duke of Fife and Viscount Linley. <br> Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
<b>Day 3</b> <br> Lady Kitty Spencer made a chic appearance at the races. The niece of the late Princess Diana stepped out to the Royal Ascot wearing a Philip Treacy fascinator and Dior dress, one day after her cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton attended the royal-studded event. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked lovely in an ivory and coral number for "Ladies Day" at the Royal Ascot. <br> Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie looked lovely in a peter pan collared dress as she rolled into the event's third day of races in an open carriage. <br> Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
Princess Anne followed Will and Kate's lead wearing a name tag to the third day of the races. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Queen Elizabeth made a colorful statement stepping out to the racetrack on June 16 wearing a vibrant blue coat, which she paired with an orange floral embellished hat. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Like grandmother, like granddaughter! Princess Beatrice looked excited on the track following Her Majesty's suit, wearing a blue ensemble with a matching boater hat that featured an orange trim. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Sisterly love! Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice of York shared a sweet moment at the Royal Ascot racetrack. <br> Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
<b>Day 2</b> <br> The Cambridges have arrived! Prince William and Kate Middleton made their debut together at the Royal Ascot, arriving in an open carriage during the race's second day. <br> Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary also joined the British royals including the Countess of Wessex. <br> Danny Martindale/WireImage
The royal mom-of-two was lovely in lace for her Ascot debut wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she paired with a matching Jane Taylor fascinator. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted Crown Princess Mary. <br> Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Crown Princess Mary in Marc Jacobs rode in with Sophie Wessex. <br> Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In case you forgot who they are — Prince William and Kate Middleton donned named tags at the Royal Ascot! The couple proudly showed off their tags — that respectively read: HRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was pretty in pink from head to toe. <br> Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary and Duchess Kate could pass as sisters in their matching toppers. <br> Danny Martindale/WireImage
A modern day Cinderella! Kate was the picture of elegance arriving to the Ascot Racecourse. <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne checked out the program together. <br> JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Joining the lady in red was husband Crown Prince Frederik. <br> Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla checked out the scene below. <br> JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Will and Kate awarded the Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner trophy to owner Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the second day. <br> Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
<b>Day 1</b> <br> Zara Tindall caught up with cousin Prince Harry during the first day of fun. <br> Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Queen held on to her hat as she entered the track. <br> Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Princess Beatrice waved to the crowds. <br> Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley, who plays a queen on E's <i>The Royals</i>, joined the real royals. <br> Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Zara Phillips hung on to cousin Prince Harry during the first day of the races. <br> Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was super cheery in yellow to start the fun. <br> Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry wore his Sunday best on a Tuesday. <br> Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Our reaction exactly! Prince Harry presented Frankie Dettori with his prize for winning the St James's Palace stakes on the first day. <br> Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince Harry stuck close by his grandmother during the day. <br> Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Mike Tindall joined his wife who opted for a vibrant striped ensemble. <br> Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
