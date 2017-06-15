Prince Nicolas of Sweden: The little royal's most adorable photos

With those adorable blue eyes and charming grin, there is no doubt that Sweden's Prince Nicolas has been a favorite of royal watchers since his arrival in 2015. Here is a look at all of the little Prince's photos to date. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Those piercing blue eyes were on full display as Nicolas celebrated his second birthday on June 15, 2017. In several photos released by the palace and Princess Madeleine, he posed in a matching blue shirt in front of a cake and a number two candle. Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden
The young Prince, who was born two days after his maternal uncle Prince Carl Philip and aunt Princess Sofia’s 2015 royal wedding in Stockholm, look bright-eyed at his candles. His mom opened up earlier this year about her son’s love for books telling the Expressen, “[Nicolas] has always loved books! So when you cannot find him, then he’s sitting with a little book himself, up and down, like he was trying to look into it. It’s very fun, so he will probably be a bookworm!” Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden
The little boy's proud mom Princess Madeleine shared a gorgeous set of photos on her Facebook account, showing Nicolas smiling as he prepares to blow out his birthday candle. "Happy 2nd Birthday Sweet Nicolas!" wrote Madeleine. "We couldn't have wished for a kinder and warm-hearted boy." Photo: Kate Gabor, The Royal Court, Sweden
In March 2017, the little Prince enjoyed a pre-spring ice cream treat in this snap shared by his mom Princess Madeleine on Facebook. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine Of Sweden
Nicolas was bundled up as he played in the snow during a family ski holiday in Switzerland over the holidays. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The young Prince posed on a balcony in front of a scenic view of the Swiss Alps. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
It was "love at first sight," or at least that's what Princess Madeleine captioned a sweet photo of her son Prince Nicolas. The royal tot got up on his tippy toes at a stable to caress the snout of a friendly horse. Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine of Sweden
Nicolas was a little restless – but extremely cute! – while cuddled in his father's arms during the christening of his cousin Prince Oscar in September 2016. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Watch out David Beckham! Prince Nicolas showed off his soccer talents in August 2016. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Prince Nicolas celebrated his first birthday with brand new portraits, his blue eyes perfectly matching his blue shirt. <br> Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
Princess Madeleine showed off her little man as she wished her followers a happy Mother's Day in May 2016. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
A few months shy of his first birthday, Prince Nicolas showed off his gummy smile for his mom. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
Prince Nicolas' first meeting with Santa went off without a hitch in December 2015. Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden
The little boy slept in his mother Princess Madeleine's arms while his father waved to the crowd outside of Nicolas' christening ceremony. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nicolas rested in his mother's arms during a photo shoot outside of their home in 2015. <br> Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset
Ready for his close up: Prince Nicolas made his debut in his official portraits on the day after his birth on June 15, 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
