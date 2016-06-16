Prince William gets serious about cyberbullying but also has fun watching a robot dance to Daft Punk

Prince William got schooled in "Robot" dancing on Thursday. The 33-year-old stepped out on June 16 for the Founders Forum in London, where he came face-to-face with Nao, an android with some clumsy dance moves.

The "most advanced humanoid robot ever created" danced for the royal to Daft Punk's 2013 hit song Get Lucky. "Good choice of song. He's got good taste," William said — before Nao fell backwards. The prince laughed, "You've got to work on his dance moves a little bit."

The robot, which is used as a teaching device at schools and to help individuals suffering from autism, was part of a demonstration at the London conference for digital technology entrepreneurs. The Duke of Cambridge was on hand for the tech event to deliver a speech as part of his crusade against cyberbullying.

"From a young age, I have detested bullying in all its forms," William said. "As Catherine and I started our family a few years ago, I was alarmed about the increasing reports of online bullying that were making headlines around the world."

He continued, "From the girls developing eating disorders after being subjected to a campaign of abuse on social media, to the teenage boys who took their own lives following constant targeting – as a parent myself, I was appalled."

While William considers "social media to be central to how the Royal Family communicates in the 21st century," he noted that it has "transformed bullying from something that was not only the torment of the classroom and playground, but something that followed you home as well – to the one safe haven that children should have."

The dad-of two added, "To school-age children today, there is no difference between their online and offline lives. Bullying is bullying, wherever it happens."

William asked the entrepreneurs for their support in tackling the issue of cyberbullying. "Digital technology is creating new opportunities for positive and encouraging stories to be shared and to let vulnerable people know that they are not alone," he said. "Technology can do more than create a patch for a problem it has presented; let's instead create an enduring, positive shift in our culture that could not have happened without technological advancement."

Prince George's father was invited to speak at the Thursday conference by Brent Hoberman, who chairs the royal's new cyberbullying taskforce. Back in April, it was announced that William was launching The Royal Foundation Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying to support youth affected by cyberbullying and their families.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Duke said, "As a parent, [William] knows that many people worry about how to protect their children from the new avenues for bullying that technology is creating. He hopes the task force can help the industry share the best practice that is emerging across the sector and put in place new standards so that the internet remains something young people and their parents can embrace with confidence."