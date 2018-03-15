Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex: A look back at their Windsor Castle wedding

<b>With <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> preparing to wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, let's take a look back at another spectacular ceremony for a royal 'little brother' held at that idyllic location – the 1999 wedding of Queen Elizabeth's <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth's</strong></a> youngest son, Prince Edward, and his love, public relations consultant <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/countess-of-wessex/"><strong>Sophie Rhys-Jones</strong></a>, who would become Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The happily married couple now are parents of two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. Scroll through to see the best photos of Sophie and Edward's Windsor wedding day.</B> On June 19, 1999, the grinning groom Prince Edward made his way to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, flanked by his brothers Prince Charles, left, and Prince Andrew. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The couple, who had met at a tennis match in 1993, had a relatively simple royal wedding at St George’s Chapel, with no ceremonial state or military involvement. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The nuptials were a significant TV event across the world with 200 million viewers tuning in to see Queen Elizabeth's youngest son wed his bride. <br>Photo: Getty Images
For her big day Sophie wore a silk organza Samantha Shaw dress, decorated with 325,000 crystals and pearls. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Holding her veil in place, Sophie wore a tiara made up of four open scrollwork motifs. The piece of jewelry came from the Queen's private collection and was designed and remodeled by the Crown Jeweller, David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Children of the couple's friends served as Sophie's flower girls; Camilla Hadden, Olivia Taylor, and page boys; Felix Sowerbutts, and Harry Warburton. <br>Photo: Getty Images
17-year-old Prince William attended the nuptials alongside his younger brother Prince Harry, 15, and his cousin Princess Beatrice, 11. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Edward's mother, Queen Elizabeth, looked lovely in a floor-length lilac frock. The monarch finished off her look with a diamond hairslide and a purple feather feature. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward, 35, who was bestowed with the title of Earl of Wessex on his wedding day, declined photographers’ requests to kiss Sophie, 34, as they left the chapel. Instead, the newlyweds happily waved to well-wishers. <br>Photo: Getty Images
After the ceremony, a procession of open-topped, horse-drawn carriages carried Edward and Sophie to the reception at St George's Hall in Windsor. The royal family, including Edward's proud parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, waved off the happy couple from the church steps. <br>Photo: Getty Images
