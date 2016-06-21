Sweden's Queen Silvia reflects on growing family as she celebrates 40th wedding anniversary

Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden celebrated forty years of wedded bliss on June 19. To commemorate their landmark anniversary, Her Majesty reflected on the life and family she’s built with her husband.

“40 Years have passed very quickly,” she said. “It’s clear that a lot has happened in our family.” Silvia continued, “Suddenly I have five grandchildren. It seems a lot of fun, like it happened only yesterday.”

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

During their four decades of marriage, the Swedish monarchs welcomed three children, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip, which have yielded them five grandchildren from their respective marriages.

Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/Kungahuset.se

Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, who share the same wedding anniversary as the monarchs, are parents to daughter Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Discussing her eldest granddaughter and one-day future queen, Slivia said, “She is very caring and attentive to notice everything and makes little comments [about it].”

The Queen, 72, also recalled Estelle at her baby brother's christening last month with her cousin Princess Leonore — Princess Madeleine and husband Christopher O'Neill's daughter. Silvia shared, "I will never forget the joy on the faces of Estelle and Leonore while they were together at Prince Oscar's christening. Estelle was incredible."

Photo: Facebook.com/Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Like Estelle, Leonore became a big sister last June when her parents welcomed son Prince Nicolas. Earlier this year, the tot's mom, Princess Madeleine, opened up about her own discomfort growing up in the spotlight. Recalling her childhood, Madeleine admitted, “My poor parents, they always got a headache when we were having family photos or something like that because I always ran off, and I was always hiding and they always had to drag me there and I was screaming and I never really wanted to be a part of it.”

Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

While Silvia and her husband, 70, have celebrated forty years of marriage, the royals' son, Prince Carl Philip just recently observed his first wedding anniversary with his wife Princess Sofia.

Since tying the knot last June, the newlyweds have welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, who was born in April. The proud parents introduced their son to the public earlier this month during Sweden’s National Daycelebrations.