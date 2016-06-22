Queen Elizabeth handles a crying toddler just like any grandmother

It’s not every day you meet Britain’s longest reining monarch. The idea of meeting a royal can be nerve-wracking and sometimes daunting, which proved true for little Lewis Connet on Wednesday.

The adorable two-year-old burst into tears as he presented Her Majesty with a bouquet of flowers in Liverpool. Lewis, who suffers from Apert Syndrome, retreated into his mother Donna’s arms after completing his big task.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth seemed unfazed by the reaction and instead smiled upon receipt of her flowers. Her Majesty stepped out in the northern city with Prince Philip on June 22 to officially open Alder Hey Children's Hospital's new center in the park. The children's hospital provides care for over 275,000 children each year.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S CELEBRITY FAN CLUB

Prince William’s grandmother look pretty in pink wearing a coat and floral printed dress by designer Stuart Parvin that she has worn to the 2013 Royal Ascot. At the hospital, the royal was given a tour of the out-patients garden, the oncology unit and the Teenage Cancer Trust Common Room, where they met staff and patients.

A LOOK AT HER MAJESTY'S WARDROBE

A royal tea party was held in Ward 3C where cocktail sausages, brownies and fruit pots were served. The Queen also paid a visit to the inpatient ward and unveiled a plaque before departing the grounds.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ICONIC FASHION

Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Despite her son's tears, Lewis' mom described the royal's visit as a “day to remember” and said it was a “real honor” to meet her, according to Liverpool’s Echo paper. As it turns out, the tearful toddler wasn’t the only one feeling apprehensive with the monarch’s visit. Twelve-year-old Latesha Karisa also had a case of nerves prior to meeting the Queen with her sister Dolce. “She was really different from how she is on telly,” Latesha said of the 90-year-old royal. “She was so cute. I was really scared so I didn’t get many words out."

STARSTRUCK CELEBRITIES MEETING ROYALS

Her Majesty's visit to Liverpool came a day after sending out her second ever tweet. The royal posted a message on Twitter thanking her fans for the birthday wishes she received on social media. The tweet, which she sent from Buckingham Palace, read: "I am most grateful for the many digital messages of goodwill I have received and would like to thank you all for your kindness. Elizabeth R."