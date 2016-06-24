Sweden's Princess brides: 5 royal wedding gowns to go on display

From the aisle to a palace display! The Swedish Royal Court has announced that five Swedish royal wedding gowns will be featured in an exhibit at the Royal Palace of Stockholm this coming fall.

The exhibition will showcase dresses worn by Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and Princess Lilian. In a statement, the Swedish Royal Palace said the exclusive display will “give visitors a unique opportunity to see the dresses in the Palace's grand halls.”

The exhibit, which commemorates King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 40th wedding anniversary, will open October 22 and run through March 5, 2017.

The Swedish monarch and his wife, who have welcomed five grandchildren in recent years, celebrated four decades of marriage on June 19. Silvia, whose 1976 bridal gown was designed by Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, reflected on her landmark anniversary earlier this week.

“Forty years have passed very quickly,” she said. “It’s clear that a lot has happened in our family.” Silvia continued, “Suddenly, I have five grandchildren. It seems a lot of fun, like it happened only yesterday.”

Their elder daughter Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel, who have two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, share the same wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2010, with the bride wearing a sophisticated rounded-collar gown by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden.

Three years later, Victoria's younger sister Princess Madeleine wed her husband Christopher O'Neill in a bespoke Valentino gown that featured a four-meter-long train. Discussing working with the bride, Valentino Garavani said it had been "just so easy. She is a very lovely girl. She is modern, full of energy and enthusiasm, and she is so beautiful! It has been a pleasure and an honor."

The most recent dress that will be displayed in the upcoming exhibit belongs to Princess Sofia. The newlywed royal celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Prince Carl Philipon June 13.

The new mom followed in her sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria's footsteps, in selecting a native designer for her wedding day. Sofia wowed at her 2015 nuptials in a fairytale-like dress made from silk crepe overlaid with Italian silk organza by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.

The fifth dress in the palace exhibit belonged toPrincess Lilian, who married into the Swedish royal family in 1976 with her marriage to Prince Bertil. Bertil, who passed in 1997, was King Carl of Sweden’s uncle.