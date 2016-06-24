Norwegian royals celebrate King Harald's 25 years on the throne

On Thursday, the entire Norwegian royal family came out to support King Harald as he celebrated 25 years on the throne. <br>To commemorate the milestone achievement, the royals went on a tour of Trondheim and finished the day with a summer garden party at Stiftsgården royal palace. <br>Click through our gallery to see the best pictures from the day.
Beginning the tour, the royal family traveled by boat to the Ravnakloa fish market in Trondheim. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children accompanied King Harald and Queen Sonja to the local market. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Mette-Marit's son and Haakon's stepson, Marius, joined the family for their tour of the local area. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Upon arrival at the Ravnkloa fish market, the royals enjoyed "breakfast with the people," where they ate local fish and chatted with children and adults from the city of Trondheim. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Curious about the fish, Prince Sverre Magnus had a closer look at the local catch of the day while talking to a local fisherman. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Emma Behn sat patiently with her grandparents as they watched a parade put on in King Harald's honor. <br>Photo: Getty Images
After the festivities at the fish market, the family went to Nidaros Cathedral for a celebratory church service.<br> Looking the part for the royal event, Princess Ingrid and her brother Sverre Magnus wore traditional Norwegian clothing. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Following the church service, the royal family went to the Stiftsgården royal palace and changed into summer garden attire. They delighted royal fans when they stepped onto the balcony to wave to the waiting well-wishers below. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Mette-Marit wore a chic lilac dress that she paired with nude heels and a straw clutch. She finished her look by wearing a floral crown in her blonde tousled hair. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Ingrid, third-in-line to the Norwegian throne, looked adorable in a pale pink dress and matching pink flower crow, as she sat next to her grandparents at the royal garden party. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Märtha Louise and her three daughters Maud, Leah and Emma (pictured) were also in attendance for the royal festivities. <br>Photo: Getty Images
