Joss Stone on Prince Harry's dance moves and her friendship with the royal

As if there were any doubts, singer Joss Stone confirmed what we’ve always known to be true of Prince Harry — he’s one “fun human being.” The British artist opened up about her friendship with the royal prior to taking the stage with the Basotho Youth Choir in front of 3,000 people on Tuesday at the Sentebale charity concert.

Speaking to HELLO! before the concert — where Harry introduced Coldplay — Joss joked that she would try her best to get the Prince to dance, adding, “He’s quite shy in that way, but it depends. Last time I was singing in Lesotho he started a conga line, so I wouldn’t put it past him. He’s a fun human being."

The singer performed with children from Lesotho at the concert Photo: Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She continued, “He’s quite sweet and soft though too, I might leave him to it today though, there are too many people here.”

The 29-year-old, who performed on Tuesday at Kensington Palace with children helped by Sentebale in Lesotho, has been an ambassador since 2014. The charity, which supports children affected by HIV/AIDS was established in 2006 by the 31-year-old Brit and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The two royals launched Sentebale, which means "forget me not" in the local language Sesotho, in memory of their late mothers.

“I’m very proud of anyone that would do this and he’s just a lovely guy. I’ve come into contact with Harry and William for years now and we as a country we watch them grow and we watch them do lovely things and I think all of us as a nation should be proud of those boys, those men,” Joss shared. “They are amazing and they represent who we are, our country, our land.”

Joss has been involed with Sentebale since 2014 Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

Harry surprised Joss and the Basotho Youth Choir, who traveled to London specifically for the concert headlined by Coldplay on Monday during their rehearsal session at The Brit School in south London. During the unannounced visit, Prince William’s younger brother reunited with 16-year-old friend Mutsu, whom he first met back in 2004 during his Gap Year.

Ahead of Mutsu and his pals' June 28 performance, Joss revealed that the choir group would be performing two songs. She said, “When it’s on your doorstep it’s much more emotional and has a bigger effect – it will be harder to forget about.”

-Reporting by Emily Nash