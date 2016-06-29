Prince Harry's royal family squad comes together for Sentebale's Coldplay concert

It was a royal family affair on Tuesday night. A slew of Prince Harry’s relatives stepped out on June 28 to support his Sentebale charity concert held at Kensington Palace. From having a fun toast to dancing along to the concert, the Windsors proved they’re just like any ordinary family when it comes to get–togethers.

Mike Tindall poses for Autumn Phillips as her husband, Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter, looks on Photo: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillipsand Mike Tindallwere all in attendance for the HIV/Aids awareness event, headlined by British rock band Coldplay. The off-duty royals laid back and cut loose as they watched the various performances.

Autumn looked like she was truly getting into the music on her date night with Peter Photo: Getty Images

The outing served as a date night for Autumn and Peter. The couple, who are parents to daughters Isla, four, and Savannah Phillips, five, snuggled close during the concert as they listened to the music. Despite the rain, the pair appeared to enjoy themselves sipping on their drinks and snapping away selfies on the mom-of-two's phone.

The couple made sure to capture the evening with some romantic selfies Photo: Getty Images

Joining the royal couple was Mike Tindall, who attended the event sans wife Zara Phillips (and their scene-stealing daughter Mia!). The former English Rugby player looked to be having a ball with his in-laws at the concert as he was photographed throwing his arms up in the air dancing and posing for Autumn’s camera phone.

Mike Tindall dances along next to Princess Eugenie Photo: Getty Images

When she wasn’t clapping along to the music on the sidelines with her cousins, Princess Eugenie of York mingled with fellow A-List attendee James Blunt. The royal, who kept cozy in a toggle jacket, grabbed a beer with the singer on the palace grounds.

Princess Eugenie was spotted with a close family friend, singer James Blunt of You're Beautiful fame Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice kept dry from the London rain wearing a red trench coat beside the city's Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan on the riser seats.





Princess Beatrice was alongside Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Photo: Getty Images

No doubt the royal family enjoyed watching Harry take to the stage with Coldplayfor the evening’s finale performance of Up & Up. The charity concert was thrown to raise funds as well as awareness for the ginger-haired royal’s charity, Sentable, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The evening's host Prince Harry took to the stage with Coldplay Photo: Getty Images

Singer Joss Stonealso performed at the royal-studded event alongside the Basotho Youth Choir. Ahead of their performance, the British artist joked with HELLO! that she would try her best to get the 31-year-old Prince to dance, adding, “[Harry's] quite shy in that way, but it depends. Last time I was singing in Lesotho he started a conga line, so I wouldn’t put it past him. He’s a fun human being." Mission accomplished, Joss.

