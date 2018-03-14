Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco's royal wedding: A photo gallery

It was a royal wedding that made headlines around the world – perennial bachelor <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert/ "><strong>Prince Albert II of Monaco</strong></a> was to finally tie the knot at the age of 53 after finding his perfect match in South African Olympic swimmer <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Charlene Wittstock</strong></a>. The gorgeous three-day wedding celebrations – which went off without a hitch despite tabloid reports of the bride having cold feet – began with a June 30 concert by classic rockers the Eagles and ended with a lavish reception on July 2 attended by the guests, who ranged from the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/monaco-royals/"><strong>Monaco royal family </strong></a>to Prince Edward, with wife <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sophie-wessex/"><strong>Sophie Wessex</strong></a>, and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/naomi-campbell/ "><strong>Naomi Campbell</strong></a>. Charlene’s close friend and maid of honor Isabella Kristensen told <b>HELLO!</B> that for both the guests and the newlyweds the ambience of the wedding was incredible. She said, “It was absolutely beautiful. Albert’s speech was touching, Charlene’s father’s speech was amazing. Everyone found the whole event to be very romantic. Charlene moved to Monaco for love, and this was special.” Scroll through for all the best highlights from the civil wedding and religous ceremony held at the Palace in Monaco. Photo: Getty Images
The couple was legally married in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011 held inside the palace's Throne Room. The pair shared the moment with close family and friends – in addition to thousands of well-wishers via giant screens outside. <br> Photo: Eric Mathon - Palais Princier via Getty Images
Seen on the giant screen in the Palace courtyard, Princess Stephanie wiped away tears during Albert and Charlene's civil vows. <br> Photo: David Cannon/PP/Getty Images
Mayor of Monaco Georges Marsan delivered a speech following the couple's civil ceremony. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The new Princess consort of Monaco collaborated with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld to create her flowing chiffon aquamarine jumpsuit and matching jacket. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony at the Prince's Palace after their civil ceremony. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Alexandra and her mother Princess Caroline gathered on the balcony with Pauline Ducruet, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Stephanie. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The blushing bride! Charlene beamed on the balcony beside her husband Prince Albert after their legal wedding ceremony on July 1. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Caroline of Hanover was a vision in blue, topping off her vibrant look with a straw hat adorned with leaves and yellow flowers. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Party time! The new Mr. and Mrs. celebrated after their civil ceremony onstage during a Jean Michel Jarre concert. The singer brought the newlyweds onto the stage, where Albert welcomed the crowd, saying, “I am very happy to share this moment with you." The Prince then handed the mic to his wife who said, "Thanks for your love and support, I’ll cherish this moment forever. Viva Monaco!’ <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
A day after their civil ceremony, Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on July 2 in the presence of global celebrities and various heads of state. <br> Photo: Eric Mathon - Palais Princier via Getty Images
Royal and VIP guests gathered for the religious ceremony, including Prince Albert's nephew Andrea Casiraghi and his then-girlfriend (now wife) Tatiana Santo Domingo. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Four years before her own royal wedding to Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo wowed in an embellished lace number that she paired with a matching aqua headpiece. <br> Photo: WireImage
Pierre Casiraghi complemented Beatrice's chic ensemble with a matching-colored tie for his uncle's wedding ceremony. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned the aisle into a runway, walking on the arm of businessman Vladislav Doronin into the royal couple's religious ceremony. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were dressed to the nines for the Monaco royal's religious wedding ceremony. <br> Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Albert's sister, Princess Stephanie, was accompanied to the royal nuptials by her children Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gotlieb. <br> Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Princess Caroline of Hanover looked pretty in pink with and her daughter Princess Alexandra as they made their way to the couple's courtyard ceremony. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Wearing a Chanel dress and chic veil, Charlotte Casiraghi twinned with her aunt Stephanie in light pink, too. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Charlene was the epitome of sophistication donning an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make. <br> Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The bride's show-stopping gown featured a five-meter-long train that was adorned with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops. <br> Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage
The stunning bride was escorted down the red carpet at the religious ceremony by her father, Michael Kenneth Wittstock. <br> Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The couple shared a sweet moment inside the Main Courtyard of the Prince's Palace during their religious wedding ceremony. <br> Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Albert's niece Pauline Ducruet delivered a reading during the ceremony with her cousin Charlotte Casiraghi by her side. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She put a ring on it! Charlene placed the wedding band on her husband's finger during their courtyard wedding. <br> Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Charlene and Albert were showered with rose petals as they made their way up the aisle as husband and wife. <br> Photo: Georges De Keerle/PP/Getty Images
The newlyweds departed their Roman-Catholic ceremony arm-in-arm from the Prince's Palace. <br> Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The bride accessorized her stunning Armani gown with a diamond floral headpiece tucked into her elegant chignon. <br> Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Charlene fixed her train before entering Sainte Devote church with Albert after their wedding ceremony. <br> Photo: Francois Durand/PP/Getty Images
Tears of joy! The newly minted Monaco princes dabbed her eyes as she and Albert left the Sainte Devote church after their religious wedding ceremony held at the Prince's Palace. <br> Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
A kiss for his bride! Albert tenderly planted a smooch on Charlene as they left Sainte Devote church. <br> Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Let them eat cake! The royals celebrated with a towering redcurrant and vanilla cake that was made of 50 kilos of berries and 2,000 edible blossoms, including flowers from the Riviera and Proteas, South Africa’s national flower in honor of Charlene. <br> Photo: Eric Mathon - Palais Princier via Getty Images
Princess Alexandra kept close to her older sister Charlotte Casiraghi during the Jean Michel Jarre concert at the Port of Monaco. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
Also in attendance for the celebrations were Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel. <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Philippe of Belgium attended the official dinner and firework celebrations at the Opera Terraces in color-coordinated fuchsia ensembles and accents, following the couple's religious ceremony. <br> Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage
Prince Albert described his and wife Charlene's three days of wedding celebrations as a "wonderful journey" at a sparkling gala reception held at the Opera Garnier in Monte Carlo. The groom praised his bride telling her, “[Marrying you] was the best decision I ever took." <br> Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pierre, Charlotte and Prince Andrea Casiraghi made a dashing trio at their uncle and new aunt's dinner and firework celebration at the Opera Terraces. <br> Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage
A fairytale ending! The couple, who live at the Princely Palace are now parents to twins: Prince Jacques, who is Prince Albert's heir, and Princess Gabriella. The twins were born just over three years after their parents' wedding, on December 10, 2014. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/PP/Getty Images
