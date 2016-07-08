Prince George takes flight at first UK engagement: All the best photos

Prince George was ready for take-off at his first engagement in the UK! The future King attended the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. From jumping into the cockpit to climbing in helicopters, we're taking a look at the little royal's exciting day.
A royal wave! George motioned to fans from his carseat as he arrived for his afternoon at the Royal International Air Tattoo. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The little Prince arrived for his big day with his mom and dad in the family's Range Rover. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George appeared to be overwhelmed by everything taking place initially, so the Duchess scooped up her crying little boy. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
To reassure George that all was well, Kate gave her son a sweet cuddle. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It didn't take long for George to take in the surroundings and begin pointing out aircrafts. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George was handed a pair of blue ear protectors as he toured the base. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
And he sure looked adorable in them! <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
George was dressed sharp for his big day wearing a white short sleeve polo shirt, navy shorts and matching Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Come to mommy! George reached out for Kate, while touring the aircrafts. <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
The Cambridges hopped into a Squirrel helicopter, which Prince William had trained upon back in 2009 at RAF Shawbury <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
The royal tot beamed with excitement for his first engagement on home soil. The little Prince even received a sticker from his visit. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
William, who previously worked as a RAF search and rescue pilot, was no doubt excited to show his son the aircrafts. <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
Kate, who is an Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadets, met with Air Cadets. During their meeting, the RAFcadets gave Prince George a little blue savings pig as a souvenir of the organization's 75th anniversary. <br> Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Princess Charlotte's big brother shared a laugh with mom Kate while visiting the base. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George received a little assistance from his dad as they made their way down the stairs. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
George and Will shared a sweet father-son moment observing a Squirrel helicopter. <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
The little royal held his ear protectors down as his mom carried him around the base (looking stylish in a Stella McCartney dress). <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
The Prince got up close and personal with dad inspecting a Red Arrow aircraft. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge lent his son a hand as he made his way into a helicopter. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
And subsequently helped him out! <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
It appeared that the overhead jet noise was still too much for George to bear even with his ear protectors on. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The little Prince looked completely in his element sitting in a helicopter joined by his parents. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate exuded happiness walking hand-in-hand with her son around the the Air Show. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Apart from viewing aircrafts, George got to meet real pilots during his afternoon outing. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
While touring the base with his mom, George asked Kate, "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal tot gave fans a wave from the window of a cockpit. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Though George was eager to fly a Red Arrow, his dad William gently told him, "Not right now." <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Like father, like son. The Cambridge men took in their force base surroundings together. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The little royal struck a pose as his mom pointed out something in the distance. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
By George, the Prince of Cambridge was ready to take flight at his royal engagement. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
George certainly looked comfortable as he made his way around the base inspecting helicopters and planes. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
It was one aircraft after another for little George. Back in 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her son was showing a deep interest in helicopters. 
Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Say cheese! The royal trio posed for a group photo with the Chinook Display Team. <br> Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
George and his dad got a close look at a Red Arrow Hawk that will be used in RIAT Air Show. <br> Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
A pilot for a day! George hopped into the cockpit of a Red Arrow Hawk with a little help from Prince William. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Ready for take-off! George was gearing up to take flight as he sat in the aircraft's cockpit with his dad looking on. <br> Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
After showing off his pilot skills, George disembarked the plane with Prince William. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's George! The royal tot excitedly pointed out aircrafts to his mom. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William and Prince George watched an air display with Carol Vorderman, who is an Ambassador for the RAF Air Cadets. <br> Photo: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Carol Vorderman told reporters, "George is obviously keen on aircraft apart from the noise." <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William appeared to have just as much fun as his young son during the visit. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Not only did Prince George get to sit in a cockpit, but he also got to touch the propeller of a plane, with of course his mom standing close. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Suffice it to say the outing received a giant thumb's up from the future King. <br> Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
