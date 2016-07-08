Queen Máxima and Princess Amalia join family portrait despite injuries

Picture — almost — perfect. The Dutch royal family gathered together on Friday at their residence Villa Eikenhorst in the Netherlands for their annual summer photocall .

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima were joined by their daughters Princess Ariane, nine, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 12, and Princess Alexia, 11, for the backyard photo session. The family was all smiles for the portraits — though there was one member of the Dutch household posing with a noticeable accessory.

Photo: Photo: SANDER KONING/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Amalia hoisted herself up alongside her father with a pair of crutches. The Crown Princess, who has a sprained ankle, had her foot wrapped in a white bandage as she put on a happy face for the pictures. The royal’s father downplayed her injury, reportedly telling the press, "It's just a girl who has sprained her ankle.”

While Amalia put on a brave face for the cameras, her mother Máxima also appeared to be on the mend following an accident the week prior. Last Friday, the monarch fell down in Wassenaar and suffered a concussion as a result.

Photo: Michel Porro/Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander admitted to reporters that his wife is better, but still feels dizzy and has headaches so she requires rest. Despite her head trauma, Máxima beamed posing with her dress-clad daughters and husband. The stylish Queen stepped out for the occasion wearing brown trousers, a taupe blouse and statement floral necklace.

During the photo session, the proud dad-of-three praised his young girls for their good grades in school. The Dutch monarchs also revealed that their eldest, Amalia, will begin studying Chinese next year.

The family’s July 8 session is one of two yearly photo opps that the family partakes in with the press. It was established in 2005 as part of a media code with the Dutch royal family. The royals pose for photos once in the summer and again at the beginning of their skiing holiday and in return the media respects their privacy outside of royal engagements.