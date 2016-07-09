Best royal style of the week: Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and more

Kate took Prince George on his first UK engagement in a cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress and Smythe blazer. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia championed affordable style in a $50 Zara dress. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's mom rewore a yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress for her appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex made a fashionable Wimbledon appearance in a white loose-fitting top and coral midi skirt. <br>Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder midi dress at the Art Fund Museum Of The Year awards. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima's scenic print dress turned heads as she welcomed the Greek president to the Netherlands. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi wore a dazzling gold and black dress for a Vogue gala in Paris. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor made a stylish outing at the Serpentine Summer Party in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia wore a chic monochrome color block look for a conference in Paris. <br>Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved